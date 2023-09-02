High school roundup: Boys and girls soccer, field hockey

Diego Argueta scored the winning goal with two minutes remaining in the second overtime to lead Brentwood past Chaminade, 3-2, in non-league boys soccer on Friday. Nicholas Loaiza scored with 23 minutes left in regulation to tie it at 2. John Molinari made eight saves for Chaminade.

Bay Shore 5, Central Islip 0: Bryce Costello, Riley Sanchez, Sebastian Cayo, Zakary Fox and Amari Mattis had a goal apiece for Bay Shore in non-league.

Ward Melville 1, Connetquot 1: Rob Hauss scored off an assist from Justin Clarke in the 30th minute to tie it for Ward Melville in non-league. Trevor Carr made nine saves for Connetquot. David McElroy made four saves for WM.

St. Anthony’s 2, Molloy 0: John Oualaalou scored in the 22nd minute off an assist from Christian Kelly in non-league. Joe Joannou scored in the 78th minute.

GIRLS SOCCER

West Babylon 1, Newfield 0: Gia Coladonoto scored with 17 minutes left off an assist from Frances Hogan for West Babylon. Maddie Hoisik had four saves and Talia Acevedo added three saves for West Babylon. Jessica Centeri had eight saves for Newfield.

North Babylon 4, Deer Park 0: Sofia Milheiser had two goals and an assist and Mollie Pellicano made six saves for North Babylon in non-league. Liz Byrne made four saves. Jayme Lipiec made four saves for Deer Park.

Sachem North 2, Babylon 0: Emily Scali and Baylee Canet each scored for Sachem North in non-league. Olivia Muller made nine saves for Babylon.

Smithtown West 1, Shoreham-Wading River 0: Alexandra Given scored the lone goal and Meghan Peet made four saves for Smithtown West in the non-league opener.

FIELD HOCKEY

Whitman 4, Centereach 0: Kate Macaluso scored three goals and Leah LaMay made three saves for Whitman in Suffolk I.