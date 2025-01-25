High school sports roundup: Catherine Piccininni's quadruple-double for Smithtown West, plus more scores

Catherine Piccininni recorded a quadruple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals for Smithtown West girls basketball in a 75-71 overtime win over Comewogue on Friday in Suffolk IV. She had four steals in overtime alone and became the first to have a quadruple-double in Katie Schroeder’s 17 years as a Smithtown West’s coach. Ashley Mennella added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls (13-2). Kate Braun chipped in 11 points, hitting two free throws with one second left on the clock. Ja’Lynn Kirschenheuter led Comsewogue (5-8) with 23 points.

Connetquot 41, Sachem East 38: Jamie Elliott had 20 points and seven steals to lead Connetquot (5-12) in Suffolk II. Megan Erdman added 10 points. Isabella Longo had 13 points for Sachem East (5-10).

Bethpage 58, Roslyn 55: Jadyn Hsu had 17 points and Kate Cusack 13 points to lead Bethpage (4-11) in Nassau AA-III. Dana Scruggs had nine points and Lauren Kelly had eight points. Gianna DiSanti had 19 points for Roslyn (8-7).

Thursday’s games

Smithtown Christian 55, Pierson/Bridgehampton 52: Annalyn Loiacono scored 25 points and her five three-pointers led Smithtown Christian (9-4) in Suffolk VII. Nadia Madu had 13 points. Josie Mott had 18 points for Pierson/Bridgehampton (5-8).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sayville 56, Kings Park 55: Michael Carmody’s shot with 10 seconds left in overtime set up a Wesley Jones putback to secure an overtime win in Suffolk VI. Jones finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Carmody led the team with 12 points. Logan Maha had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sayville (7-7) made two defensive stops inside the last 20 seconds of the fourth quarter. Jay Paul Verme led all scorers with 21 points for Kings Park (8-8).

Wyandanch 78, East Hampton 56: Jerimiah Webb recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds to lead Wyandanch (13-2) in Suffolk V. Joshua Premsy had 24 points and 13 rebounds. Toby Foster scored 26 points for East Hampton (5-11).

Thursday’s games

Stony Brook School 57, Long Island Lutheran Regional 55: Simon David had 14 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks to lead Stony Brook School (14-3) in PSAA. James Augustine had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Paul Coty had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Michael Favaloro had 12 points and made all six of his free throws. Amari Desir had 16 points for LuHi Regional (9-6).

Babylon 63, Center Moriches 58: Michael Burke scored four points in overtime for Babylon in Suffolk VII. Savion Millner had 12 points and Cam Schweitzer added 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. Nine players scored for Babylon (4-10). Alan Whitty Jr. led Center Moriches (8-8) with 14 points.

Eastport-South Manor 49, Harborfields 47: Sait Costunkuncel had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Eastport-South Manor (6-9) to an overtime win in Suffolk V. ESM went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in overtime. Brady McGowan had 16 points. Francis DiPalo scored 13 points for Harborfields (4-12).

Northport 54, Copiague 50: Shamus Burke sealed a Northport victory by knocking down two foul shots with 4.1 seconds remaining in the Suffolk III game. Owen Boylan led all scorers with 22 points for Northport (11-6), clinching a playoff spot with the win. Sean Cogan and Patrick Gimpel both scored 11 points. King Moore led Copiague (3-12) with 18 points.

BOYS WRESTLING

Thursday’s meets

Manhasset 36, Wantagh 33: Lucas Pugliese pinned Daniel Susco in 1:58 at 145 pounds to lead No. 9 Manhasset over No. 8 Wantagh, advancing to the Nassau Division I quarterfinals. Luke Armendariz pinned Nicolas Montagano in 2:45 at 138 pounds. Manhasset will face No. 1 Farmingdale at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Clarke.

Deer Park 38, Bayport-Blue Point 35: Ryan Gotay pinned Quin Lugo in 26 seconds at 285 pounds to lead Deer Park in non-league. Noah Brookes pinned Thomas Rydberg in 53 seconds at 215 pounds.

BOYS BOWLING

Thursday’s game

Comsewogue 18, Sachem 18: Keane Saponara rolled a 278 in Game 2 of a 718 series and Dan Marquardt had a 246 in Game 2 of a 647 series for Comsewogue (10-1-1). Carter Weinstein rolled a 268 in Game 1 of a 636 series for Sachem (10-1-1). Rafael Hernandez added a 268 in Game 1 of a 626 series.

BOYS FENCING

Thursday’s meet

Half Hollow Hills 16, Lindenhurst 11: Elias Alafifi and Alan Yu went 3-0 in foil to lead Hills (12-0) in Suffolk I. Jerry Lin and Jerry Wu went 3-0 in epee.

GYMNASTICS

Hicksville 161.8, Wheatley 151.05: Alyssa Todaro finished first on vault and floor and placed second in the all-around with a 35.25 to lead Hicksville (5-5) in Nassau I. Wheatley’s Sammi Jacknis won the all-around with a 35.6, winning bars, beam and floor. Abbey Thaler finished second on bars and floor.