High school roundup: Soccer, field hockey, volleyball

Brian Tapasco scored the game-winner with three minutes left in the second overtime period to lead Hampton Bays to a 2-1 win over Mount Sinai in Suffolk VIII boys soccer Wednesday. Charlie Garcia added a goal off an assist by Kevin Londono for Hampton Bays (3-0). Arda Dincer scored a goal for Mount Sinai (1-5-0).

Patchogue-Medford 3, Floyd 2: Sonny Ferrante, Andrew Tapia and Juan Yanes each scored first half goals to lead Patchogue-Medford (4-0-1) in Suffolk I. Scott Eriksen scored twice for Floyd (1-4-0).

Northport 2, North Babylon 1: Travis Scandalis scored both goals to lead Northport in Suffolk IV. Dylan Naughton made six saves for Northport (5-1). Cedric Raymond scored a goal and Kristian Gomez made 10 saves for North Babylon (2-3).

Manhasset 3, Great Neck South 2: Gabe Feldman scored the winning goal two minutes into the second half for Manhasset (4-0) in Nassau AA North. Manny Giouroukakis had a goal and an assist in the win. Jared Beschel made five saves for Manhasset. Christian Kim made eight saves for Great Neck South (0-2).

Jericho 1, Glen Cove 0: Zach Garber scored off a direct kick with six minutes remaining to give Jericho (3-1) a Nassau AA North win. Tyler Chawla made five saves. Bryan Hernandez made four saves for Glen Cove (2-1).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Division 2, MacArthur 1: Aidan Skillman and William Darvid each scored a goal to lead Division (1-1) in Nassau AA East. Luke Burke scored for MacArthur (0-1-2) and Dylan Labonte made four saves.

Sewanhaka 3, Elmont 2: Josel Castillo scored two goals and had one assist to lead Sewanhaka (2-0) in Nassau AA Central. Cristian Soriano scored both goals for Elmont (0-3).

Calhoun 3, Mepham 1: Drew Lennon scored one goal and had two assists to lead Calhoun (1-0-1) in Nassau AA East. Isayah Contreras scored for Mepham (0-1-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Herricks 2, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 2: Ella Ledwith scored the tying goal on a free kick with 30 seconds left in regulation for Herricks (0-1-1) in Nassau II. Kristiana Kolega opened the scoring on a penalty kick seven minutes into the game for the Highlanders. Lauren DiPierri scored her first of two goals in the 36th minute off an assist from Abigail Bell for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (1-0-1) to tie the score at one.

MacArthur 2, Manhasset 0: Sara Kealey scored the game’s first goal off of an assist from Bella Calabro to lead MacArthur (2-1-1) in Nassau I. Ysabelle Perillo added a goal off an assist from Nikki Magnozzi and Jocelyn Cleary made three saves. Carys Hyland made 14 saves for Manhasset (0-4-0).

Bay Shore 4, Brentwood 2: Evangeline Perdomo scored three goals and Leah Mendolia added three assists for Bay Shore (4-1) in Suffolk I. Briana Alvarez and Giselle Reyes each scored one goal and Katherine Reyes made four saves for Brentwood (1-2).

FIELD HOCKEY

Connetquot 1, Commack 0: Briana Cenci scored off a pass from Kenzie Kost with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter to lead Connetquot (3-0) in Suffolk I. Ava Catania made 14 saves. Danica Reina made seven saves for Commack (3-2).

Patchogue-Medford 1, Bay Shore/Islip 0: Sophia Fox scored with 13:54 left to lead Patchogue-Medford (3-2) in Suffolk I. Sabrina Fraser made 20 saves for Bay Shore/Islip (2-2).

Locust Valley 1, North Shore 0: Grace O’Mahony scored off a feed from Holly Ward in the first quarter for Locust Valley (1-0) in Nassau II. Danielle DeMillio made 15 saves for North Shore (0-2).

St. Anthony’s 7, Holy Trinity 0: Elliana DosSantos had a goal and an assist and Arielle Hernandez made two saves for St. Anthony’s (2-0-1) in the CHSAA. Sophia O’Malley made 12 saves for Holy Trinity (0-1).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bay Shore 3, Ward Melville 2: Nikko Tenedorio had 23 kills, 12 digs, five blocks and five aces and Aidan Kinirons had 34 assists and 10 digs to lead Bay Shore (4-0) to a 25-20, 25-14, 12-25, 23-25, 15-13 win in Suffolk I. Max DeBonis added 30 digs.

Carey 3, Clarke 1: Justin Villa had 11 kills and five blocks, John Acierno had six kills and Ewan Bryne had 21 assists to lead Carey (1-1) to a 25-18, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16 win in Nassau II-D.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Great Neck South 3, MacArthur 0: Nikki Jiang had 13 digs, three aces and an assist, Jill Wang had 14 kills, four digs, a block and two aces and Annissa Gao had 23 assists, three digs and three aces to lead Great Neck South (3-0) to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 win in Nassau IV.

South Side 3, Mepham 0: Keira Birk had 11 kills and three blocks, Keira Mullaney had three aces and Sofia Vargas added eight kills and two blocks to lead South Side (2-0) to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 win in Nassau I.