High school roundup: Soccer, field hockey, volleyball
Brian Tapasco scored the game-winner with three minutes left in the second overtime period to lead Hampton Bays to a 2-1 win over Mount Sinai in Suffolk VIII boys soccer Wednesday. Charlie Garcia added a goal off an assist by Kevin Londono for Hampton Bays (3-0). Arda Dincer scored a goal for Mount Sinai (1-5-0).
Patchogue-Medford 3, Floyd 2: Sonny Ferrante, Andrew Tapia and Juan Yanes each scored first half goals to lead Patchogue-Medford (4-0-1) in Suffolk I. Scott Eriksen scored twice for Floyd (1-4-0).
Northport 2, North Babylon 1: Travis Scandalis scored both goals to lead Northport in Suffolk IV. Dylan Naughton made six saves for Northport (5-1). Cedric Raymond scored a goal and Kristian Gomez made 10 saves for North Babylon (2-3).
Manhasset 3, Great Neck South 2: Gabe Feldman scored the winning goal two minutes into the second half for Manhasset (4-0) in Nassau AA North. Manny Giouroukakis had a goal and an assist in the win. Jared Beschel made five saves for Manhasset. Christian Kim made eight saves for Great Neck South (0-2).
Jericho 1, Glen Cove 0: Zach Garber scored off a direct kick with six minutes remaining to give Jericho (3-1) a Nassau AA North win. Tyler Chawla made five saves. Bryan Hernandez made four saves for Glen Cove (2-1).
Division 2, MacArthur 1: Aidan Skillman and William Darvid each scored a goal to lead Division (1-1) in Nassau AA East. Luke Burke scored for MacArthur (0-1-2) and Dylan Labonte made four saves.
Sewanhaka 3, Elmont 2: Josel Castillo scored two goals and had one assist to lead Sewanhaka (2-0) in Nassau AA Central. Cristian Soriano scored both goals for Elmont (0-3).
Calhoun 3, Mepham 1: Drew Lennon scored one goal and had two assists to lead Calhoun (1-0-1) in Nassau AA East. Isayah Contreras scored for Mepham (0-1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Herricks 2, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 2: Ella Ledwith scored the tying goal on a free kick with 30 seconds left in regulation for Herricks (0-1-1) in Nassau II. Kristiana Kolega opened the scoring on a penalty kick seven minutes into the game for the Highlanders. Lauren DiPierri scored her first of two goals in the 36th minute off an assist from Abigail Bell for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (1-0-1) to tie the score at one.
MacArthur 2, Manhasset 0: Sara Kealey scored the game’s first goal off of an assist from Bella Calabro to lead MacArthur (2-1-1) in Nassau I. Ysabelle Perillo added a goal off an assist from Nikki Magnozzi and Jocelyn Cleary made three saves. Carys Hyland made 14 saves for Manhasset (0-4-0).
Bay Shore 4, Brentwood 2: Evangeline Perdomo scored three goals and Leah Mendolia added three assists for Bay Shore (4-1) in Suffolk I. Briana Alvarez and Giselle Reyes each scored one goal and Katherine Reyes made four saves for Brentwood (1-2).
FIELD HOCKEY
Connetquot 1, Commack 0: Briana Cenci scored off a pass from Kenzie Kost with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter to lead Connetquot (3-0) in Suffolk I. Ava Catania made 14 saves. Danica Reina made seven saves for Commack (3-2).
Patchogue-Medford 1, Bay Shore/Islip 0: Sophia Fox scored with 13:54 left to lead Patchogue-Medford (3-2) in Suffolk I. Sabrina Fraser made 20 saves for Bay Shore/Islip (2-2).
Locust Valley 1, North Shore 0: Grace O’Mahony scored off a feed from Holly Ward in the first quarter for Locust Valley (1-0) in Nassau II. Danielle DeMillio made 15 saves for North Shore (0-2).
St. Anthony’s 7, Holy Trinity 0: Elliana DosSantos had a goal and an assist and Arielle Hernandez made two saves for St. Anthony’s (2-0-1) in the CHSAA. Sophia O’Malley made 12 saves for Holy Trinity (0-1).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bay Shore 3, Ward Melville 2: Nikko Tenedorio had 23 kills, 12 digs, five blocks and five aces and Aidan Kinirons had 34 assists and 10 digs to lead Bay Shore (4-0) to a 25-20, 25-14, 12-25, 23-25, 15-13 win in Suffolk I. Max DeBonis added 30 digs.
Carey 3, Clarke 1: Justin Villa had 11 kills and five blocks, John Acierno had six kills and Ewan Bryne had 21 assists to lead Carey (1-1) to a 25-18, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16 win in Nassau II-D.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Great Neck South 3, MacArthur 0: Nikki Jiang had 13 digs, three aces and an assist, Jill Wang had 14 kills, four digs, a block and two aces and Annissa Gao had 23 assists, three digs and three aces to lead Great Neck South (3-0) to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 win in Nassau IV.
South Side 3, Mepham 0: Keira Birk had 11 kills and three blocks, Keira Mullaney had three aces and Sofia Vargas added eight kills and two blocks to lead South Side (2-0) to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 win in Nassau I.