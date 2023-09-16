High school roundup: Soccer, volleyball, field hockey
Alexis Re scored all five goals, including the overtime winner to lead Riverhead to a 5-4 victory over Newfield in Suffolk I on Friday. Tori Arm made 17 saves for Riverhead (4-1-1). Sarah Cavallo scored three goals for Newfield (1-4), and Isabella Norton tied the score to come back from a four-goal deficit.
Sachem North 1, Whitman 0: Emily Scali scored off an assist from Baylee Canet with 15 minutes left in regulation to lead Sachem North (2-2) in Suffolk I. Ryan Rosario made six saves. Angie Fuentes made 11 saves for Whitman (1-4).
Ward Melville 3, Longwood 0: Aliyah Leonard scored twice to lead Ward Melville (4-0-1) in Suffolk I. Ale’ Victoriano added a goal and Peyton Costello and Breena Harrigan each had an assist. Emily Hardison made 15 saves for Longwood (1-3).
BOYS SOCCER
Sachem East 1, West Islip 0: Aris Radillo scored the winning goal in the 54th minute to lead Sachem East (3-1-1) over West Islip (4-3) in non-league on Thursday. Antoni Kozak made four saves, Adam Imran made three saves and Alex Martinez made two saves to combine for the shutout.
Port Washington 4, Valley Stream Central 0: Luke McNaughton had one goal and one assist to lead Port Washington (3-0) over Valley Stream Central (1-2-1) in Nassau AAA. Felix Rubinstein, Jack Stam and Mac Tiger each scored one goal. Owen Jarrell made six saves.
Kellenberg 5, Oyster Bay 1: Terence Allen had one goal and two assists to lead Kellenberg (2-1-1) over Oyster Bay (0-1) in non-league. Angel Erazo had one goal and one assist, and Rafael Sanchez had two assists.
Baldwin 0, Westbury 0: Josue Ascencio Cueva earned his fourth consecutive shutout with five saves for Baldwin (3-0-1) in Nassau AAA. Ulysses Sosa made three saves for Westbury (0-2-1) to earn his first shutout of the season.
FIELD HOCKEY
East Islip 4, Pierson/Bridgehampton 1: Jordan Maloney had one goal and two assists to lead East Islip (2-2) over Pierson/Bridgehampton (0-5) in Suffolk II on Thursday. Julia Thall, Carly Amato and Meaghan Olson each scored one goal. Cassie Dodenhoff made 12 saves.
Floyd 3, Southampton 0: Victoria Nelson scored two goals, including one on a penalty stroke, to lead Floyd (4-2) over Southampton (0-4) in non-league on Friday. Courtney Peterson scored off an assist from Gianna Trotta, and Carmela Vaccaro made three saves.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bay Shore 3, Eastport-South Manor 2: Nikko Tenedorio had 28 kills and 22 digs and Max DeBonis had 37 digs to lead Bay Shore (4-0) to a 25-20, 18-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-13 win in Suffolk I on Friday. Andrew Danowski and Niall Haughney each added 10 kills.
Great Neck South 3, East Meadow 2: Peter Zheng had 35 digs and Tristan Harrison had 18 kills to lead Great Neck South (2-1) to a 25-21, 25-27, 21-25, 25-19, 15-7 win in non-league on Thursday. Mikko Sit had 35 assists and John Roggendorf added nine blocks.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Whitman 3, Floyd 1: Megan Rankel had 28 assists, nine kills and six aces to lead Whitman to a 25-14, 25-22, 24-26, 25-14 win in Suffolk I on Thursday. Katelyn Adams added 17 kills and Sara Duffy had 19 digs.
East Islip 3, East Hampton 2: Lexi Hernandez had 26 assists to lead East Islip over East Hampton (3-1) in Suffolk IV. Kate Vessalico and Grace Mierzejewski combined for 28 digs for East Islip (2-2).
Greenport/Southold 3, Pierson/Bridgehampton 1: Lilly Corwin had 10 kills and eight aces to lead Greenport/ Southold to a 25-15, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13 win over Pierson/ Bridgehampton (0-5) in Suffolk VII. Jordani Chacon had seven kills and Sally Jordan had six kills and six aces for Greenport/Southold (1-3).