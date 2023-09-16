High school roundup: Soccer, volleyball, field hockey

Alexis Re scored all five goals, including the overtime winner to lead Riverhead to a 5-4 victory over Newfield in Suffolk I on Friday. Tori Arm made 17 saves for Riverhead (4-1-1). Sarah Cavallo scored three goals for Newfield (1-4), and Isabella Norton tied the score to come back from a four-goal deficit.

Sachem North 1, Whitman 0: Emily Scali scored off an assist from Baylee Canet with 15 minutes left in regulation to lead Sachem North (2-2) in Suffolk I. Ryan Rosario made six saves. Angie Fuentes made 11 saves for Whitman (1-4).

Ward Melville 3, Longwood 0: Aliyah Leonard scored twice to lead Ward Melville (4-0-1) in Suffolk I. Ale’ Victoriano added a goal and Peyton Costello and Breena Harrigan each had an assist. Emily Hardison made 15 saves for Longwood (1-3).

BOYS SOCCER

Sachem East 1, West Islip 0: Aris Radillo scored the winning goal in the 54th minute to lead Sachem East (3-1-1) over West Islip (4-3) in non-league on Thursday. Antoni Kozak made four saves, Adam Imran made three saves and Alex Martinez made two saves to combine for the shutout.

Port Washington 4, Valley Stream Central 0: Luke McNaughton had one goal and one assist to lead Port Washington (3-0) over Valley Stream Central (1-2-1) in Nassau AAA. Felix Rubinstein, Jack Stam and Mac Tiger each scored one goal. Owen Jarrell made six saves.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kellenberg 5, Oyster Bay 1: Terence Allen had one goal and two assists to lead Kellenberg (2-1-1) over Oyster Bay (0-1) in non-league. Angel Erazo had one goal and one assist, and Rafael Sanchez had two assists.

Baldwin 0, Westbury 0: Josue Ascencio Cueva earned his fourth consecutive shutout with five saves for Baldwin (3-0-1) in Nassau AAA. Ulysses Sosa made three saves for Westbury (0-2-1) to earn his first shutout of the season.

FIELD HOCKEY

East Islip 4, Pierson/Bridgehampton 1: Jordan Maloney had one goal and two assists to lead East Islip (2-2) over Pierson/Bridgehampton (0-5) in Suffolk II on Thursday. Julia Thall, Carly Amato and Meaghan Olson each scored one goal. Cassie Dodenhoff made 12 saves.

Floyd 3, Southampton 0: Victoria Nelson scored two goals, including one on a penalty stroke, to lead Floyd (4-2) over Southampton (0-4) in non-league on Friday. Courtney Peterson scored off an assist from Gianna Trotta, and Carmela Vaccaro made three saves.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bay Shore 3, Eastport-South Manor 2: Nikko Tenedorio had 28 kills and 22 digs and Max DeBonis had 37 digs to lead Bay Shore (4-0) to a 25-20, 18-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-13 win in Suffolk I on Friday. Andrew Danowski and Niall Haughney each added 10 kills.

Great Neck South 3, East Meadow 2: Peter Zheng had 35 digs and Tristan Harrison had 18 kills to lead Great Neck South (2-1) to a 25-21, 25-27, 21-25, 25-19, 15-7 win in non-league on Thursday. Mikko Sit had 35 assists and John Roggendorf added nine blocks.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Whitman 3, Floyd 1: Megan Rankel had 28 assists, nine kills and six aces to lead Whitman to a 25-14, 25-22, 24-26, 25-14 win in Suffolk I on Thursday. Katelyn Adams added 17 kills and Sara Duffy had 19 digs.

East Islip 3, East Hampton 2: Lexi Hernandez had 26 assists to lead East Islip over East Hampton (3-1) in Suffolk IV. Kate Vessalico and Grace Mierzejewski combined for 28 digs for East Islip (2-2).

Greenport/Southold 3, Pierson/Bridgehampton 1: Lilly Corwin had 10 kills and eight aces to lead Greenport/ Southold to a 25-15, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13 win over Pierson/ Bridgehampton (0-5) in Suffolk VII. Jordani Chacon had seven kills and Sally Jordan had six kills and six aces for Greenport/Southold (1-3).