High school roundup: Soccer, volleyball, field hockey, golf

Charles Murphy scored four goals to lead Babylon to a 6-2 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton in Suffolk IX boys soccer on Thursday. Ciaran Stein had a goal and two assists and Isaac Khavkin scored a goal for Babylon (7-1-1). Jose Gomez and Helio Paucar each scored a goal and Braeden Mott made nine saves for Pierson/Bridgehampton (3-5).

Carle Place 1, West Hempstead 0: James Demakopoulos finished a Matt Babino cross in the 25th minute to lead Carle Place (6-0-1) in Nassau B. Anthony Terrone made two saves. Mason Sturm made eight saves for West Hempstead (0-3-1).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Lindenhurst 1, Newfield 0: Brandon Romero scored the only goal and Vinny Graff made six saves to lead Lindenhurst (4-5) in non-league. John Caso made five saves for Newfield (2-7).

Syosset 1, Oceanside 0: Cameron Chan scored to lead Syosset (5-1-1) in their Awareness Game with St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Nassau AAA. Joe Zweben made six saves for Oceanside (2-2-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

Ward Melville 3, West Islip 0: Julia Rotoli scored three goals and Alexa Kidd had two assists to lead Ward Melville (7-2) in Suffolk I on Thursday. Damiana Beige made 17 saves for West Islip (6-5).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

East Islip 3, Comsewogue 2: Sarai Murria scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to lead East Islip (4-3) in Suffolk II. Catherine Sasso tied the score in the fourth quarter and Cassie Dodenhoff made three saves. Eve Arnone and Lauren Freudenberg scored and Grace Peyman made 23 saves for Comsewogue (0-9).

Half Hollow Hills 2, Copiague 0: Isabella Williams had a goal and an assist to lead Half Hollow Hills (3-5) in Suffolk I. Arianna West scored a goal. Emma Luvera made 15 saves for Copiague (1-7).

GIRLS SOCCER

Eastport-South Manor 3, Half Hollow Hills West 2: Gracie DiPalo scored the winning goal with nine minutes left in the second half for Eastport-South Manor (5-1) in Suffolk II. DiPalo scored the tying goal earlier in the half. Riley Schwartz had two goals for Hills West (2-3).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Smithtown East 2, Lindenhurst 1: Olivia Bozzo had two first-half goals to lead Smithtown East (7-1-1) in Suffolk I. Ava Conforti had an assist and Madison Kelly made six saves. Joelle Trenka scored a goal and Brooke Delzatto made 12 saves for Lindenhurst (3-4-1).

St. Anthony’s 1, Sacred Heart 0: Chloe Koubel scored off an assist from Molly Hiney to lead St. Anthony’s (6-0-1) in the CHSAA. Ariella Hernandez made five saves. Gabriella Sacco made eight saves for Sacred Heart (1-2).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hauppauge 3, Smithtown West 1: Allison Tsororos had 14 kills, Sarah Adams had 21 digs and Melissa O’Connor had 31 assists to lead Hauppauge (8-1) to a 20-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 win in Suffolk IV on Thursday.

Half Hollow Hills West 3, Islip 0: Mary Wolcott had 13 kills and 13 assists to lead Hills West (7-1) to a 25-10, 25-7, 25-15 win in Suffolk V. Ava Blasi had 19 assists.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Farmingdale 3, Jericho 2: Theresa Schmitt had 10 kills and five digs and Gabby McGuinness had 11 kills and two aces to lead Farmingdale (6-0) in Nassau IV. Ruby Seaman had 19 assists and four aces and Ashlinn Kelly had 10 digs.

BOYS GOLF

Riverhead 9, Greenport/Southold 0: Zach Timpone shot a 1-under-par 35 and Mark Gajowski shot an even-par 36 to lead Riverhead (8-0) at Cherry Creek Links in Suffolk VII on Thursday.