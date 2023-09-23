High school roundup: Soccer, volleyball, field hockey
Kacey Berger scored the winning goal off an assist from McKinley Hessemer-Soto to give Sachem East a 2-1 win over Ward Melville in Suffolk Division I field hockey on Saturday. Berger scored 6:32 into overtime.
Ava Stunder scored off an assist from Sara O’Sullivan in the third quarter to tie the score at 1 for Sachem East (7-1). Olivia Comerford scored and Maggie Padavan made nine saves for Ward Melville (6-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 3, Bethpage 2: Rebecca Lieberman scored off an assist from Emma Heaney with 3:06 left in the second half for the third goal for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in eight minutes in a comeback victory over Bethpage on Friday in Nassau II. Bethpage scored two goals in the first half before Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK scored the final three goals. Heaney scored off an assist from Lara Bongino to tie the score at 2 for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (3-0-1).
Massapequa 1, MacArthur 0: Briana Neary scored off an assist from Olivia Trojanowski in the 11th minute for Massapequa (3-0-1) in Nassau I. It was a matchup of last year’s Nassau Class AA champion (Massapequa) and Class A champion (MacArthur).
East Islip 2, Eastport-South Manor 1: Krista Deutsch scored off an assist from Lauren Glynn to break a tie at 1 with 6:15 left in the second half for East Islip in Suffolk II. Lianna Taormina scored the tying goal off a corner kick from Cailyn Talt and Sophia Aurrecoechea made 17 saves for East Islip (3-1).
Smithtown East 3, North Babylon 2: Olivia Bozzo had three goals, including the winner in overtime, for Smithtown East (4-1-1) in Suffolk I. She sent the winning goal into the top-left corner from 20 yards off a throw-in from Lily Zimmerman 3:20 into overtime.
Jenna Biondo had two goals in the second half for North Babylon after Bozzo scored the first two in the first half.
Ward Melville 1, Floyd 0: Aliyah Leonard scored off an assist from Marissa Tonic one minute into the second half for Ward Melville (5-0). Ava Tiedemann made 13 saves for Floyd and Kate Ronzoni had five saves for Ward Melville.
BOYS SOCCER
Connetquot 2, Newfield 1: Giankarlo Arevalo scored off an assist from Ryan Narvaez with less than six minutes left in the second overtime period for Connetquot (3-3-3) in non-league. Dan Gaona scored off a corner kick to tie the score at 1 with 12 minutes left in the second half for Newfield.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sachem East 3, Bay Shore 2: Samantha Madigan had 16 assists, 10 digs, five kills and two aces and Abby Clough had seven aces and 11 digs as Sachem East (3-3) rallied to win, 19-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-16, in Suffolk II.
Northport 3, Connetquot 1: Emma Watts had 24 kills, 20 digs and four aces and Ava Olsen had 19 kills, 20 digs and four aces as Northport (5-1) won, 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 26-22. Megan Burstmeyer added 19 digs and Chloe Mayer added 35 assists.
Riverhead 3, Whitman 2: Adriana Martinez had 22 assists and Lucia Mannetta and Claire Normoyle each had nine kills as Riverhead (4-2) won, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12, in Suffolk I.
Glenn 3, Mount Sinai 2: Zoe Pando had 23 kills and 21 digs and Alicia Ancewicz had 42 assists and 15 digs as Glenn (4-0) won, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 23-25, 15-9, in Suffolk VI.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Connetquot 3, Northport 1: Alex Lillie had 20 kills and six blocks and Dylan Wilkinson had 39 assists and four aces as Connetquot (4-3) won, 25-19, 25-16, 31-33, 25-19, in Suffolk I.