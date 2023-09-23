High school roundup: Soccer, volleyball, field hockey

Kacey Berger scored the winning goal off an assist from McKinley Hessemer-Soto to give Sachem East a 2-1 win over Ward Melville in Suffolk Division I field hockey on Saturday. Berger scored 6:32 into overtime.

Ava Stunder scored off an assist from Sara O’Sullivan in the third quarter to tie the score at 1 for Sachem East (7-1). Olivia Comerford scored and Maggie Padavan made nine saves for Ward Melville (6-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 3, Bethpage 2: Rebecca Lieberman scored off an assist from Emma Heaney with 3:06 left in the second half for the third goal for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in eight minutes in a comeback victory over Bethpage on Friday in Nassau II. Bethpage scored two goals in the first half before Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK scored the final three goals. Heaney scored off an assist from Lara Bongino to tie the score at 2 for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (3-0-1).

Massapequa 1, MacArthur 0: Briana Neary scored off an assist from Olivia Trojanowski in the 11th minute for Massapequa (3-0-1) in Nassau I. It was a matchup of last year’s Nassau Class AA champion (Massapequa) and Class A champion (MacArthur).

East Islip 2, Eastport-South Manor 1: Krista Deutsch scored off an assist from Lauren Glynn to break a tie at 1 with 6:15 left in the second half for East Islip in Suffolk II. Lianna Taormina scored the tying goal off a corner kick from Cailyn Talt and Sophia Aurrecoechea made 17 saves for East Islip (3-1).

Smithtown East 3, North Babylon 2: Olivia Bozzo had three goals, including the winner in overtime, for Smithtown East (4-1-1) in Suffolk I. She sent the winning goal into the top-left corner from 20 yards off a throw-in from Lily Zimmerman 3:20 into overtime.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jenna Biondo had two goals in the second half for North Babylon after Bozzo scored the first two in the first half.

Ward Melville 1, Floyd 0: Aliyah Leonard scored off an assist from Marissa Tonic one minute into the second half for Ward Melville (5-0). Ava Tiedemann made 13 saves for Floyd and Kate Ronzoni had five saves for Ward Melville.

BOYS SOCCER

Connetquot 2, Newfield 1: Giankarlo Arevalo scored off an assist from Ryan Narvaez with less than six minutes left in the second overtime period for Connetquot (3-3-3) in non-league. Dan Gaona scored off a corner kick to tie the score at 1 with 12 minutes left in the second half for Newfield.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sachem East 3, Bay Shore 2: Samantha Madigan had 16 assists, 10 digs, five kills and two aces and Abby Clough had seven aces and 11 digs as Sachem East (3-3) rallied to win, 19-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-16, in Suffolk II.

Northport 3, Connetquot 1: Emma Watts had 24 kills, 20 digs and four aces and Ava Olsen had 19 kills, 20 digs and four aces as Northport (5-1) won, 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 26-22. Megan Burstmeyer added 19 digs and Chloe Mayer added 35 assists.

Riverhead 3, Whitman 2: Adriana Martinez had 22 assists and Lucia Mannetta and Claire Normoyle each had nine kills as Riverhead (4-2) won, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12, in Suffolk I.

Glenn 3, Mount Sinai 2: Zoe Pando had 23 kills and 21 digs and Alicia Ancewicz had 42 assists and 15 digs as Glenn (4-0) won, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 23-25, 15-9, in Suffolk VI.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Connetquot 3, Northport 1: Alex Lillie had 20 kills and six blocks and Dylan Wilkinson had 39 assists and four aces as Connetquot (4-3) won, 25-19, 25-16, 31-33, 25-19, in Suffolk I.