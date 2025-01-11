High school roundup: Track, basketball and fencing

St. Anthony’s James Ciaccio broke a Long Island and state CHSAA record in the 500 meters Saturday, placing first in 1:03.65 at the Refuel with Chocolate Milk Officials Hall of Fame Invitational at The Armory in Manhattan. It’s also the second-fastest time in state history. The senior bested his previous PR of 1:05.70, which he set as a junior.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley Stream South 80, Freeport 73: Jaden Pryce scored seven of the Falcons’ 15 points in overtime to lead Valley Stream South (5-5) in non-league. South entered the fourth quarter down 14 points but cut the deficit to four with 17 seconds left. Brady DelValle hit a three-pointer and, after Freeport hit a foul shot, Landon Jones got an offensive rebound and tied the score at the buzzer.

Pryce finished with 23 points and DelValle scored 21. Noah Patterson had 20 points for Freeport (8-4).

Bridgehampton 65, St. Pius 64: Jai Feaster had 20 points and Alex Davis had 19 to lead Bridgehampton (10-1) in non-league. Feaster assisted Jordan Harding, who scored 13 points, with 1:27 left in the fourth quarter off a pick-and-roll to give the Killer Bees a 65-62 lead.

New Hyde Park 59, Division 57: Trailing by 18 points in the third quarter, Chris Notine scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth for New Hyde Park (7-4) in Nassau IV. Alex Lugo’s three-pointer with 1 minute remaining gave the Gladiators the lead. Lugo had 12 points. Zain Faisal had 17 points for Division (4-8).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mount Sinai 73, Hampton Bays 22: Brian Vales had 16 points for Mount Sinai (9-1) in Suffolk VI. Coach Ryan McNeely earned his 200th win.

Friday’s game

Stony Brook School 85, The Dalton School 83: Paul Coty IV had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Stony Brook School (10-1) in a non-league double-overtime win. Jayden Hernandez had 18 points and four assists. Orlando Morris had 17 points and seven assists. Simon David added 14 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westhampton 46, Whitman 41: Shannon Sweet scored 12 points for Westhampton (12-1) in non-league. Jasmine Taylor had nine points and 10 rebounds, and Sandra Clarke had six points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Madison Richter led Whitman (10-3) with 16 points.

Friday’s game

Amityville 40, Eastport-South Manor 34: Natalia Baptist had 13 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals for Amityville (4-9) in Suffolk V. Aaliyah Jones had nine points, five rebounds and three steals and Jaelle Aiken had seven points and 12 rebounds. Emily Quinn had 15 points for ESM (5-6).

BOYS FENCING

Oyster Bay 14, Cold Spring Harbor 13: Jeffrey Sun won the 27th bout of the match, 5-3, over Cold Spring Harbor’s Alex Khalede for Oyster Bay (1-6). Epees Luke Kugler, Jason Sun and Jeffrey Sun all went undefeated for the Baymen.