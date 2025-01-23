High school sports roundup: Wrestling, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling

Jacob Snedeker pinned Logan Tynebor in 3:25 at 285 pounds in the final match of No. 3 Bellport’s 36-33 win over No. 11 Smithtown West in the Suffolk Division I wrestling dual meet quarterfinals on Wednesday. Hayden Tooker defeated William Noto by 11-2 major decision at 215 pounds to set up Snedeker’s winning pin. Bellport will face No. 2 Sachem North in the semifinals at noon on Saturday.

Patchogue-Medford 36, East Islip 34: Ryan Gallelli pinned Rayan Shehu in 1:17 at 138 pounds to clinch No. 4 Patchogue-Medford’s win over No. 5 East Islip in the Suffolk I dual meet quarterfinals. Santiago Gonzalez pinned Anthony Liedtke-Merida in 23 seconds at 131 pounds and Aiden Morin pinned Ty Strychalsky in 4:58 at 108 pounds. Patchogue-Medford will face No. 1 Connetquot in the semifinals at noon on Saturday at Bay Shore.

Connetquot 52, Islip 10: Reid Harvey pinned Nate James in 0:55 at 152 pounds in No. 1 Connetquot’s win over No. 9 Islip in the Suffolk I dual meet quarterfinals. Zachary Carlson pinned Jack Whitehouse in 2:53 at 138 pounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Deer Park 56, Smithtown West 48: DiMaunte Gardner scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead Deer Park (8-6) in Suffolk IV. Damien Scott scored 14 points and Nusanti Delbridge added 10 points off the bench. Michael Cascione had 18 points for Smithtown West (10-4).

Mount Sinai 70, Islip 57: Dominic Pennzello had 27 points and Brian Vales added 19 to lead Mount Sinai (13-2) in Suffolk VI. Devon Carter had 21 points for Islip (5-10).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Bayport-BP 101, Port Jefferson 40: Dylan Craig had 36 points and seven steals to lead Bayport-Blue Point (12-3) in Suffolk VII. Craig became the all-time leading scorer at BBP, surpassing Chris Niblock’s 1,004 points, which he achieved in 2004, according to coach Charlie Peck. Cormac Love scored 22 points and made six three-pointers. Ryan Sommerstad had 15 points for Port Jefferson (4-11).

Eastport-South Manor 63, East Hampton 56: Brady McGowan had 34 points and three assists to lead Eastport-South Manor (5-9) in Suffolk V. Sait Costunkuncel had 13 points and nine rebounds and Jason Shaffner had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bay Shore 43, Lindenhurst 36: Shani Clark had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Bay Shore (8-7) in Suffolk II. Leahlani Ellis added 13 points. Emma Burmeister scored 17 points for Lindenhurst (10-4).

West Babylon 60, West Islip 52: Jaelynn Burgess scored 25 points and Ava Dockery added 15 points to lead West Babylon (8-5) in Suffolk IV. Courtney Xippolitos scored 21 points for West Islip (6-8).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

North Babylon 65, Northport 60: Jasmine Mckay had 29 points, Malia Coakley added 15 points and Molly Oak had 11 points to lead North Babylon (10-4) in Suffolk III. Isabella Bica had 26 points for Northport (10-5).

Sachem North 48, Connetquot 43: Kylie DiMenna had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Sachem North (4-11) in Suffolk II. Jalaiya Keahey added 11 points. Megan Erdman led Connetquot (4-12) with 18 points.

Brentwood 46, Riverhead 18: Jada Hood had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Brentwood (13-2) in Suffolk I. Angela Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds and Chantelle Larbi added eight points, seven rebounds and two steals. Logan Pilon scored eight points for Riverhead (7-6).

BOYS BOWLING

Floyd 33, Bellport 3: Nicholas Powers had a 238 to lead Floyd (9-2) in Suffolk II. Bellport (1-7-1) was led by Alex Hershkowitz with an 184 high game.

Connetquot 23, Bay Shore 13: Chris Smith rolled a 667 series to lead Connetquot (6-5) in Suffolk II. Siblings Julia and Andrew Nitzsche both had a 547 series. Finnegan Gibbons rolled a 535 series for Bay Shore (5-5).

GIRLS BOWLING

TUESDAY’S MATCH

East Islip 37, Islip 3: Meeya Leaderman rolled a 279 in a 700 series to lead East Islip (7-0) in Suffolk II. Brooke Andresen added a 625 series, Makayla Boyd rolled a 605 series and Dakota Collins bowled a 583 series. Nicole Matute shot a 587 series and Juliana Conlin shot a 568 series for Islip (7-2).