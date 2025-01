Andrew Solomon won a 4-1 decision over William Vazquez at 170 pounds to clinch Hauppauge boys wrestling’s 34-33 win over Lindenhurst at the Babylon Duals on Saturday.

Elijah Infante pinned Mike Scarandino in 1:38 at 152 pounds and Gino Manta won, 16-0, by technical fall in 3:46 over Emmanuel Saint Rose at 124 pounds.

In another match at the Babylon Duals, Hauppauge also defeated West Islip, 38-33. Infante pinned Joseph Delgado via fall at 152 pounds in 48 seconds to lead Hauppauge. At 190 pounds, Wally Faiz pinned Andrew Cohen via fall in 28 seconds. At 285 pounds, Dominick Green pinned Trevor Donohue via fall in 1:26.

Jericho 34, Port Jefferson 30: Omar Abukoush won, 20-5, by technical fall in 5:04 over Josh Garcia at 285 pounds to clinch Jericho’s win at the Jericho Round Robin. Brad Safir pinned Wilson Aguilar in 48 seconds at 131 pounds and Jonathan Perlman defeated Luca Caltagirone by sudden victory, 4-1, at 170 pounds.

Sewanhaka West 53, Harborfields 23: Jaythen Mosquea pinned Michael Illovic in 1:40 at 131 pounds for Sewanhaka West at the Jericho Round Robin. Gustavo Solorio added to the win with a pin over Ryan Taylor in 1 minute, 27 seconds at 152 pounds.

Harborfields 36, Amityville 29: Chris Palermo pinned Kevin Urias of Amityville in 5:02 at 145 pounds to lead Harborfields at the Jericho Round Robin. At 138 pounds, Orion Yberg of Harborfields pinned Gto Cassagnol of Amityville in 1:26. For Amityville, Miguel Sandoval pinned Harborfields’ Shea Cali in 1:44 in the 124-pound class.

Port Jefferson 40, Harborfields 21: Matthew Wengatz pinned Trent Rounsavall of Harborfields in 3:24 at 215 pounds to lead Port Jefferson in non-league. In the 131-pound class, Nick Rodriguez pinned Harborfields’ Michael Ilovic in 1:55. In the 145, Chris Palermo of Harborfields pinned Sebastian Singh of Port Jefferson in 3:50.

Massapequa 43, Cold Spring Harbor 21: James Mulhern defeated Lincoln Cha, 15-0, by technical fall in 4:24 at 285 pounds to lead Massapequa at the Harold Resnick Duals. Jon Tutku pinned Gunnar Melendez in 1:09 at 108 pounds and Milton Aparicio won by 16-0 technical fall over Raymond McNulty in 4:25 at 116.

St. John the Baptist 52, St. Joseph Sea 20: Niason DaCosta pinned Lyric Falcone in 16 seconds at 116 pounds to lead St. John the Baptist in the CHSAA. Nicholas Spano pinned Nicholas Dibono in 55 seconds at 138 pounds and Guillermo Rodriguez pinned John Volpe in 47 seconds at 215 pounds.

FRIDAY’S MATCHES

Farmingdale 38, Oceanside 21: Eric Wolf pinned Santino Palmisano in 4:15 at 170 pounds to help Farmingdale clinch the Nassau I-B title. Wilson Quintanilla won, 18-3, by technical fall in 5:02 over Ronny Medrano at 215 pounds.

Manhasset 48, Hewlett 18: Robert Obser pinned Jacob Gendlin in 1:20 at 101 pounds to help Manhasset clinch the Nassau III-A title. Lucus Pai pinned Levi Goldin in 1:18 at 108 pounds and Luca Pescatore pinned Andrew Spencer in 2:36 at 116 pounds.

Jericho 36, Glen Cove 25: Giovanni Qasemi pinned Elijah Gooden in 4:15 at 215 pounds to lead Jericho in Nassau II-B. James Wang pinned Benjamin Napolitano in 4:45 at 170 pounds and Alex Mizrahi pinned James Toderic pinned in 27 seconds.

East Meadow 59, Great Neck South 12: Alexander Lengu pinned Luke Keir in 1:31 at 160 pounds and Matthew Amy pinned Gabriel Krikhely in 1:18 at 170 pounds to lead East Meadow in Nassau II-A. James Galiano won, 20-5, by technical fall in 2:56 over Eric Zhang at 152 pounds.

Seaford 36, Syosset 33: Jonathan Saboni took a 10-5 decision over Harrison March at 215 pounds to clinch Seaford’s non-league win. Ayden McNamara pinned Joseph DiBacco in 1:53 at 190 pounds and Brock Conway pinned Spencer Bleicher in 2:23 at 160 pounds.

Bethpage 53, Roslyn 14: Matthew Brady pinned Eli Khankhanian in 3:01 at 160 pounds to lead Bethpage in Nassau III-A. Matthew Mejia pinned Lukas Reyes in 4:40 at 131 pounds.

BOYS FENCING

FRIDAY’S MEET

Oyster Bay 15, Great Neck North 12: Luke Kugler went 3-0 in epee and Gabe Seabrooks went 3-0 in sabre to lead Oyster Bay (2-6) to a Nassau I win.

GIRLS FENCING

FRIDAY’S MEET

Oyster Bay 15, Great Neck North 12: Scarlett Shelly and Riley Baehr both went undefeated in sabre, winning three bouts each to lead Oyster Bay (5-4) to a Nassau I win. Gabriella Sherlock went 3-0 in foil.

GYMNASTICS

FRIDAY’S MEET

Syosset 168.5, Oceanside 155.8: Vanessa Frullo won the all-around and bars for Syosset in Nassau I. Ilana Slade won vault and placed second on floor, Leah Chin won floor and beam and finished second on vault, and Sophia Bahiri placed second on bars. Oceanside’s Julia Blette placed second in the all-around.