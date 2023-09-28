High school roundup: Soccer, field hockey, boys volleyball

Tori Menzies scored the winning goal, off an assist from Julia Zdanowski, with 15 minutes left to lead Kings Park over Sayville, 2-1, in Suffolk III girls soccer Wednesday. Menzies scored off an assist from Gianna Zawol in the first half and Alex Scott made 11 saves for Kings Park (5-1-1). Rachel McAuliff scored and Olivia Moynihan made four saves for Sayville (6-3).

Wantagh 3, Seaford 0: Mckayla Hyland had a goal and an assist to lead Wantagh in Nassau AB-1. Kayla Mannix and Kylie Coners each scored a goal and Isabella Astaiza made six saves for Wantagh (3-2-1). Joanna Bello made nine saves for Seaford (3-1-3).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

West Islip 1, East Islip 0: Erin Palmeri scored a goal with 27 minutes left in Suffolk II. MaKenna Gagliardi made five saves for West Islip (8-0). Sophia Aurrecoechea made eight saves for East Islip (4-2).

Floral Park 3, Wheatley 1: Isabella DeVita had a goal and an assist, including assisting Lauren Black in the second minute for Floral Park (4-0) in Nassau AB-II. Krista Burke scored off an assist from Sadie Keys for Wheatley (2-2-1).

BOYS SOCCER

North Babylon 4, Connetquot: 2 Eric Martinez redirected a header for the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute for North Babylon (5-4) in non-league Wednesday. Cedric Raymond opened the scoring in the 23rd minute for the Bulldogs. Raymond added an assist and Zanier Briscoe had two assists. Garfield Gillespie and David Sanchez each scored a goal for Connetquot (4-3-3).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

West Islip 1, West Babylon 0: Pat Keniksman scored with 1:20 left in regulation to lead West Islip (5-5) in Suffolk V. Logan Verissimo made five saves for West Babylon (4-7).

Islip 1, Amityville 0: Ronan Montana scored a goal with 13:36 left to lead Islip in Suffolk VII. Jack Whitehouse made eight saves for Islip (6-4). Israel Torres made three saves for Amityville (7-1-1).

Eastport-South Manor 1, Rocky Point 0: Nick Colavito scored a goal early in the second half, off an assist from Paul Rosanti, and Rudy Reyes made six saves to lead Eastport-South Manor (4-5-1) in Suffolk VI. Ethan Normandin made 15 saves for Rocky Point (1-8).

Carey 1, Elmont 0: William Cooper scored off an assist from Giovanni Astaiza in the first half to lead Carey (3-4) in Nassau AA Central. Vasilios Dallas made seven saves. Gustavo Solaria made seven saves for Elmont (0-5).

MacArthur 1, Mepham 0: Saul Moncada scored in the 65th minute, off an assist from Nick Dynprowski, to lead MacArthur (1-2-2) in Nassau AA East. Gavin Mehlhaff made four saves for Mepham (1-2-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

Clarke 3, Baldwin 0: Madison DeLeon and Sophia Papacostas each had a goal and an assist for Clarke (5-0) in Nassau II Wednesday. Angelina Feeney made 13 saves for Baldwin (0-2).

Floyd 2, Lindenhurst 1: Victoria Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead Floyd (5-5) in Suffolk I. Nina Tantillo made 11 saves for Lindenhurst (4-4).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Patchogue-Medford 2, Smithtown East 1: Rylee Wassmer had two goals and Mallory Rettig had two assists to lead Patchogue-Medford (5-2) in Suffolk I. Jenna Guerriere made eight saves for Smithtown East (4-4).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Sachem North 3, Commack 2: Sam Morreale had 41 kills, 10 digs and five aces to lead Sachem North to a 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13 win in Suffolk I Wednesday. Brayden Chaisty had 56 assists, nine digs and six aces, and Jake Spring had 17 kills, seven kills and two aces for Sachem North (7-1).