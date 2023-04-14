Weigand sisters (Alyssa & Natalie) lead Glen Cove softball to victory over Jericho

Sisters Alyssa and Natalie Weigand grew up together on the softball field.

Their dream of playing on the same team wouldn’t come true until this year, when seventh-grade pitcher Natalie was pulled up to the Glen Cove varsity squad.

“We’ve always played on different travel teams, so being together on the field this season representing our town was special,” said freshman catcher Alyssa. “We make a powerful duo.”

Glen Cove benefitted from its power slugger and pitcher sister act in its 7-6 win over visiting Jericho in the Conference III matchup Friday morning.

Jericho (1-3) led 5-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, but Alyssa’s mighty swing ignited Glen Cove’s stagnant offense. She hit a three-run blast over the leftfield fence to bring in Siena Scagliola and Arden Jimenez from first and third base.

Glen Cove (3-4) then took a 6-5 lead heading into the sixth inning when Mia Lupinski hit a two-run triple and advanced home on the throw.

Jericho went on to load the bases against Natalie on a sacrifice bunt by Kristen Leong, a walk and a hit by pitch.

But Natalie would not succumb to the pressure. She used a changeup to strike out the next two batters and preserve the lead, striking out four in her first win.

“[Alyssa and I] practice together at home after games,” Natalie said. “Today, I wanted to make a statement. It's definitely nerve-wracking being a middle schooler facing high schoolers, but once I started focusing on my pitch, I started accomplishing what I know I’m capable of and my confidence came out.”

“I've been watching Natalie for years,” coach Kim Kessel said. “I knew she could be a leader and step up if we needed her to and she has done just that. She’s always played up with girls almost twice her age, so I was very confident having her on the mound.”

Added Natalie: “I have my sister to look up to and that’s really what helped me today. There’s nothing better than having her on the field with me.”