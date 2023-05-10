This time, Hicksville softball's Katie Sullivan holds Carle Place to one run in key Nassau IV victory

When Katie Sullivan stepped in the circle today, she was a different pitcher than the one who watched Carle Place score 19 runs and hand Hicksville its first loss of the season.

This time Sullivan allowed just one run, as Hicksville defeated Carle Place, 10-1, in Nassau IV softball on Tuesday evening. The win, tying the two teams atop the Conference IV standings.

“My changeup worked a lot better this time around and I wasn’t walking people,” Sullivan said. “I kept everything in the zone. Even if I wasn’t blowing anything by them, I was letting my defense make plays.”

Angelina Avila got Hicksville’s first hit of the game, lining a single to leftfield in the first inning. Avila came around to score the game’s first run, when Maya Villatoro drew a walk with the bases loaded.

“Our focus was different this time around, you could see it from the warmups,” Avila said. “The first time we had an undefeated streak going and we took things lightly.”

In the second inning Avila drove in the game’s second run, hitting a double that scored Alena Hotaki from first base. Avila scored her second run as Madison Tarra drove in two with a single, giving Hicksville a 5-0 lead.

The Comets (14-2, 11-2) helped keep the Frogs (13-3, 11-2) off the board early, as they caught a runner stealing second in the first inning and picked off a runner on third in the second inning. In the third and fourth innings, Sullivan held Carle Place hitless.

“Last game we were already down big after the first inning, we just couldn’t make plays,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t come together as team, but this time mentally we were all prepared.”

Avila added to her big day in the fifth inning, with a triple that drove in Ava Middleton and Alyssa Luna. Avila finished 5-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs.

“Once I get to the plate I don’t like to think too much, I just have a swing it mentality,” Avila said. “Timing my swing before I stepped to the plate helped and I just went up there and hit good pitches.”

Hicksville's final two games are against Wheatley (Wednesday) and North Shore (Friday). A win in both games assures them at least a split of first place in Conference IV.

“North Shore beat us the first time and we really didn’t play well,” coach Rich Hinnerschietz said. “The ball is in our court now, we have a chance to do something good.”