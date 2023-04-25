High school baseball, softball roundup: Hannah Joy's complete game, St. Anthony's win, more

Hannah Joy struck out 12 in a complete game and went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI in Great Neck South’s 7-6 win over Oyster Bay in Nassau Conference V softball on Saturday. Cari Raphael’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning gave the Rebels a 7-5 lead.

After Oyster Bay (5-4) cut the deficit to one run, Joy notched a game-ending strikeout with the tying run on third base. Raphael and Alexis Pawlow both had two RBIs and Michelle Harris and Devyn Ryan each had an RBI for Great Neck South (4-3).

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 2, Bellmore JFK 0: Alexa Hospodar threw a two-hitter and struck out 12 to lead Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (7-5) in Nassau I. Amanda Narissi went 2-for-2 with a walk and scored the go-ahead run in the second inning.

Division 3, Plainedge 1: Mallory Gulotta struck out 10 in a complete game to lead Division (5-5) over Plainedge (2-7) in Nassau II. Amanda Varela and Kayleigh Shearin each had two hits and an RBI. Jessica Bowe had an RBI single in the second inning.

Malverne 10, Uniondale 9: Luz Rodriguez singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for Malverne (7-4) in Nassau VI. Julia Brienza went 2-for-3 with three runs. Nirvana Cole went 3-for-3 and had 13 strikeouts.

Jericho 1, Baldwin 0: Abby Chau struck out 11 and hit a ground ball to leftfield to drive in Madison Lee in the third inning for Jericho (2-7) over Baldwin (9-4) in Nassau III.

Westbury 9, Roosevelt 8: Tiffany Herrera struck out six and had nine putouts in seven innings to lead Westbury (2-5) in Nassau VI. Olufisola Babalola and Herrera each had three hits and two RBIs, and Katherine Hendricks went 3-for-4 with a double.

Carey 8, Seaford 0: Lauren Peers tossed a two-hitter with three walks and three strikeouts for Carey (6-3-1) over Seaford (4-5) in Nassau II. Grace Leimgruber and Madison Seidl each went 3-for-3 and Caylee DeMeo was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Oceanside 6, Calhoun 0: Caroline Ferchland struck out four in a complete game and went 3-for-3 with a solo home run to power Oceanside (6-5) over Calhoun (6-5) in Nassau I. Riley Brasch went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Carle Place 10, Locust Valley 1: Marissa Nosovitch hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the sixth and struck out nine batters while allowing one run to lead Carle Place (8-1) over Locust Valley (1-7) in Nassau IV. Isabella Degroot, Olivia Demicco, Kate Stellato and Isabella Roman each drove in runs in a six-run seventh inning.

Mepham 11, Clarke 2: Giselle DeLutri went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and struck out five batters over six innings for Mepham (4-7) in Nassau I. Alyssa Cinquemani also had three hits and an RBI. Avery Betancourt had two hits, two runs and a stolen base and Keira Ulmschneider had a two-run double. Emily Brown hit a solo homer for Clarke (3-6).

MacArthur 7, Massapequa 0: Taylor Brunn and Hailey Trapani each hit two-run homers to lead a 12-hit attack as MacArthur (11-0) topped Massapequa (6-4) in Nassau I. Trapani went 3-for-4 with three runs and Gianna Spaventa went 3-for-4 with two runs. Colette O’Brien went 2-for-3. Brunn tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Riverhead 7, Whitman 1: Kaysee Mojo hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to help lift Riverhead (6-4) over Whitman (4-5) in non-league. Mya Marelli pitched a nine-inning complete game, striking out 10 and allowing four hits. Jordyn Kwasna went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Eastport-South Manor 16, Pierson/Bridgehampton 1: Fallon McKenna hit a two-run homer and Kylee Hall went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and three runs to lead Eastport-South Manor (5-6) over Pierson/Bridgehampton (0-11) in Suffolk Conference IV East. Elaina Keller struck out two batters in four innings and Alyssa Murnane struck out two in one inning.

Smithtown West 3, Whitman 1: Erin McDaid struck out 10 in seven innings for Smithtown West ( 9-2) against Whitman (5-6) in Suffolk Conference I West.

Miller Place 2, Bayport-Blue Point 0: Delaney Schleider went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in the seventh inning for Miller Place (11-1) in Suffolk Conference IV East. Erin McMahon struck out 14 in seven innings for Bayport-Blue Point (8-2).

Bellport 8, Connetquot 2: Bridget Barry pitched a complete game and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Bellport (3-9) over Connetquot (4-4) in Suffolk IV. Giulia Gannon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Ashley Schulz went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Sachem North 3, Smithtown East 2: Angie Deluca put Sachem North (8-1) ahead with an RBI single in the fifth inning against Smithtown East (9-3) in Suffolk Conference II East. Danielle Brennan had an RBI single and Ava Inserra had a sacrifice fly in Sachem North’s three-run fifth inning.

BASEBALL

St. Anthony’s 2, St. Francis Prep 0: Kevin Baez’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh lifted St. Anthony’s (6-2) in non-league on Saturday. Torin Kassebaum struck out nine in five innings, and Jason DeCaro struck out three in two innings to earn the win.

St. Dominic 5, Archbishop Molloy 0: Luke Lang struck out nine in five innings to lead St. Dominic (8-3) in non-league. Lang allowed two hits. Jordan Ynoa was 3-for-4 with three stolen bases.

Patchogue-Medford 4, Sachem East 1: Josh Knoth struck out 15 over six innings for Patchogue-Medford (8-4) against Sachem East (7-4) in Suffolk III on Monday. Kris Tessa had two hits and drove in two runs.

Smithtown West 3, Northport 0: Ryan Conk struck out eight in a complete game for Smithtown West (9-1) in Suffolk II. Jack LaPrarie went 2-for-3 with two runs and Connor Catania went 2-for-3 with a run. Michael Cascione and Christian Chase each had an RBI in the Bulls’ two-run fourth inning against Northport (6-4-1).

Plainedge 6, Mineola 3: Nick Ranaudo went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lift Plainedge (6-7) over Mineola (10-5) in Nassau A-IV. Dom Pannitti struck out four in 5 innings. Matt Rosenberg entered the game in the sixth inning and induced a double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam.

Oceanside 8, Herricks 0: Mike Furst pitched a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks for Oceanside ( 8-3) against Herricks (1-9-1) in Nassau AA-II. Sean Varon went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Luke Villella went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.