Taylor Brunn fans 11 as MacArthur tops Clarke in Game 2 of Nassau Class A softball final

When pushed to the brink of elimination, Taylor Brunn knows how to fashion a comeback.

“Yesterday I didn’t have my best stuff, I knew it,” Brunn said of MacArthur’s first loss of the season to Clarke in Game 1 of the Nassau Class A softball finals. "Today, I knew it was now or never. I didn’t want it to be the last day I would wear the MacArthur uniform.”

Brunn struck out 11 in MacArthur’s 1-0 shutout win over Clarke in Game 2 Monday morning at Mitchel Athletic Complex.

“I had to trust myself that I could make pitches and hit spots. When I stepped onto the mount today, my confidence was back,” Brunn said. “They have a great lineup and I wanted to attack every batter."

That confidence was heeded by junior Savannah Brennan. In the top of the sixth inning, Nicole Stuckenschneider and Colette O’Brien used clean line drives to the outfield to get on second and first base, respectively. As the game remained scoreless, Brennan knew her at-bat would be crucial to the ensuing play.

“The previous two at-bats didn’t show what I was capable of,” Brennan said. “Our best girls were on base, so this time I knew that I had to give them the perfect opportunity to score a run."

As Brennan fired to left field, Stuckenschneider began running home before stopping short and retreating to third base. Clarke catcher Amanda Chavarria threw to Madeline Millman at second base in an attempt to get O’Brien out as she ran to shortstop. Stuckenschneider dove home for a final attempt to score and a late throw back to Chavarria gave MacArthur (24-1) the only run of the game.

“It was just a moment of pure excitement,” Brennan added. “I was jumping up and down and when I saw Nicole going home. It was the best moment of my life.”

“I knew the centerfielder had a great arm, so I saw her going to throw and went back to third,” Stuckenschneider said. “As soon as I saw the catcher make the throw, I knew I had to put my body on the line. I usually never head dive, but I wanted to do whatever it took to win this game.”

MacArthur’s attempts to score in the final inning were halted by Emily Brown, who struck out six for Clarke (15-9).

“Today and yesterday were two completely different teams. Today you saw MacArthur softball,” Brunn said.

MacArthur will face Clarke on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Game 3 for a final chance to clinch the county crown.