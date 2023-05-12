Manhasset softball's 7-run rally in 7th beats Oyster Bay

Manhasset had allowed eight unanswered runs in three innings. So this softball team went from up four to down four heading for its last turn at bat against Oyster Bay.

Coach Michael Lewis spoke to the players, and then the co-captains, Mirei Kuzukyan and Marissa Cerrone, gathered them behind their bench area at James H. Vernon School in East Norwich. Among other things, Kuzukyan loudly told them:

“We’re not losing.”

Manhasset proceeded to rally for seven runs in the seventh to take a 14-11 win Thursday, its eighth straight. It also took a large step toward securing at least a share of the Nassau V title.

“Just as a testament to our work and how hard we’ve worked, I think that it was totally within reach, and there was no way we were giving up this game,” Kuzukyan said.

Manhasset (13-5, 13-2), which had 17 hits, has never won a county title. But it will head into the Class A playoffs with confidence.

“We’re going to states, man,” said Giana Cerrone, Marissa’s sister, and the owner of a Long Island-high 16 homers.

After three bases-loaded walks allowed Oyster Bay to take an 8-7 lead in the fifth and four errors helped them extend it to 11-7 with three in the sixth, Lewis told his players, “This is adversity. We have to overcome what we just did defensively.”

Winning pitcher Kayla Liu opened the seventh with a walk against starter Anastasia Sakellis and Giana Cerone got hit with a pitch. Alex Tiliakos then grounded an RBI single into right-center for her fourth hit and third RBI.

“When our bats make contact, they never fail,” Tiliakos said.

Ava Neylon followed with an RBI single. Marissa Cerrone delivered an RBI single to cut it to 11-10. Grace Camera followed with a long two-run double to center for the lead. Julia Moss then tacked on a two-run double to make it 14-11.

“It shows no matter what inning, you can still come back,” Giana Cerrone said. “As long as you have drive, you can win the World Series.”

Oyster Bay (10-7, 9-6 with one to play) were driven to come back from a 7-3 deficit in the third. The Baymen are waiting to see if they will make the Class B playoffs.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the fight in them,” coach Victoria Wink said. “I’m excited to take that energy into our next game on Saturday.”