There’s a level of trust between Ava Zicchinelli and the Miller Place defense that has propelled the Panthers to new heights.

An error led to Pittsford Sutherland’s first run of the game in the fourth inning of a Class A softball state semifinal game and led to the Knights loading the bases with one out.

With the tying run on first, Zicchinelli buckled down. The junior pitcher recorded a strikeout and a putout on a groundball back to her to escape the threat and help preserve Miller Place’s 4-1 win over Pittsford Sutherland (Section V) on Friday morning at Martha Avenue Park in Bellport.

“There was an error early on, but it happens, and I know it’s not going to happen every single time,” Zicchinelli said. “I trust my team and if they do score a run, I trust us to hit.”

After winning its first Long Island title a week earlier, Miller Place (21-4) will return to Martha Avenue for its first state championship appearance at 10 a.m. Saturday against Marlboro (Section IX).

Zicchinelli got the Panthers’ bats going with a double to centerfield in the first inning. She advanced to third on a single by freshman catcher Delaney Schleider and scored on a groundout by Emily Lopez.

Zicchinelli, Lopez and leadoff hitter Laney Vomero all swung at the first pitch they saw.

Emily Lopez of Miller Place reacts after hitting a double and driving in a run during the NY state softball semifinals against Pittsford-Sutherland on Friday, June 7, 2024 in Bellport. Credit: Dawn McCormick

“We always want to be aggressive,” Lopez said. “We always have that mentality at the plate. Personally, I don’t like getting behind in the count so I like to swing early.”

Miller Place took a 2-0 lead in the second when Brooke Callaghan drove in Sadie Bryant on a single. In the third, Schleider scored from first on a double to rightfield by Lopez, who scored on Breya Kesler’s single up the middle to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead.

“When you have a lineup like this where everyone is a strong hitter from top to bottom, the pitcher can’t take a pitch off and that can take a toll on a pitcher over the course of a game,” coach Matt Timmons said.

After escaping the Knights’ bats in the fourth, Zicchinelli surrendered a one-out single to Gabby Lyons in the fifth. Zicchinelli struck out the next batter as Schleider caught Lyons stealing second for the final out of the inning.

“I thought today more than any other day, Delaney’s pitch-calling was spot on,” Timmons said. “There was that one inning where they maybe picked up on some kind of pattern, but she immediately went to something else and puzzled them.”

Zicchinelli struck out 10 and allowed one unearned run on four hits and three walks in a complete game. Bryant went 2-for-3 with a run and Kesler went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Pittsford Sutherland finished 19-5.

Miller Place hasn’t lost since May 6 and is looking to make program history on Saturday.

“Leave it all out on the field,” Zicchinelli said. “We have one more game to show everyone that we deserve to be here.”