Alyssa Rodriguez's bat, Skyler Secondino's arm lead Seaford in Game 1 of Nassau 'B' softball finals

Top-seeded Seaford didn’t need many hits, but Alyssa Rodriguez’s double in the sixth inning provided all the cushion it needed.

The Vikings were held hitless through the first five innings by Carle Place starter Marissa Nosovitch but loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth. That’s when Rodriguez cleared the bases by belting a double to the fence.

Seaford defeated No. 3 Carle Place, 5-1, in Game 1 of the best-of-three Nassau Class B softball finals on Saturday afternoon at Mitchel Field in Uniondale.

“When we put people on base, we need to drive them in," Rodriguez said. “The energy we had all game from my teammates behind me, helped me provide some power.

The Vikings only had two hits but showed great patience at the plate, drawing eight walks.

In the first inning Seaford loaded the bases with three walks. Alexa Villeck scored with two outs on a wild pitch to give Seaford a 1-0 lead.

“We were being very selective, just trying to take hacks at only good pitches,” Seaford starting pitcher Skyler Secondino. “Walks are just as good as hits. We weren’t going to help the pitcher out by chasing.”

Secondino allowed just one hit in seven innings and struck out 13. The hit she allowed was the first in three playoff games.

“We all feel really confident behind Skyler, because of the way she carries herself on and off the field,” Rodriguez said. “She knows what she’s capable of and we all do too.”

Seaford (12-10) will look to carry that confidence into Monday morning, as it can clinch a county title with a win against Carle Place (17-5) in Game 2 at Mitchel Field at 11:30 a.m.

“Even when we didn’t score runs, the girls stayed positive,” Seaford coach Joseph Nastasi said. “We controlled what we could control and defense behind Skyler was incredible.”