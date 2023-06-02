Seaford walks off in extras to capture Long Island Class B softball championship

Skyler Secondino and Emma Powell each windmilled their right arm around and threw zero after zero after zero under the win-or-it’s-over heat that came with this Long Island Class B championship game.

Secondino dealt with the pressure for Nassau champ Seaford and Powell for Suffolk champ Center Moriches. But something had to give in a scoreless matchup Thursday at Farmingdale State’s softball stadium.

Seaford loaded the bases with no outs in the last of the ninth, and Kaitlyn Young sent a fly ball to left. It was dropped, but it could have very well been a sacrifice fly anyway.

The Vikings owned a 1-0 walk-off to become Long Island champs.

“This team is amazing,” Secondino said. “I’ve never played with a team like it. We’re just so close. Honestly, I’m so happy right now.”

Secondino yielded only three hits, gave up just one walk and hit one batter. The sophomore’s nine-inning outing came with 15 strikeouts.

“Honestly, at first I was a little shaken up,” Secondino said of the pressure she faced. “I’m not going to lie … But through the game, I realized I trust my team. My team is great. So even if they put it in play, I knew my team could grab it.”

This was also a Southeast Regional semifinal, so her 14-10 team is scheduled to be back here at 3 p.m. Saturday for the regional final against Section IX winner Marlboro Central. Seaford coach Joe Nastasi believes the Vikings are capable of claiming a state title.

“We don’t play to win half a championship,” Nastasi said. “We play to win the whole thing. Our goal going forward is to win every game, just one at a time.”

Powell allowed five singles and two walks in her eight-plus innings for Center Moriches (11-12).

“I thought Emma pitched phenomenal,” coach Rich Roberts said.

But Gabby Bellamore opened the ninth against her by drawing a walk. Jamie Young then reached on an infield error. Katie Young followed with a bunt single.

And Kaitlyn Young — the Youngs aren’t related — delivered the fly ball, bringing home pinch-runner Jayne Singleton.

“We worked so hard for this,” Kaitlyn Young said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Seaford threatened in the second, but rightfielder Megan Stypulkowski threw out a runner at the plate.

“I’m extraordinarily proud of our effort,” Roberts said. “The team that did the thing at the right moment was going to come through. And they did.”