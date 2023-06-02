SportsHigh SchoolSoftball

Seaford walks off in extras to capture Long Island Class B softball championship

Kaitlyn Young of Seaford drives in the winning run during the...

Kaitlyn Young of Seaford drives in the winning run during the Long Island Class B softball final against Center Moriches on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Farmingdale State College. Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Brian Heymanbrian.heyman@newsday.combheyman99

Skyler Secondino and Emma Powell each windmilled their right arm around and threw zero after zero after zero under the win-or-it’s-over heat that came with this Long Island Class B championship game.

Secondino dealt with the pressure for Nassau champ Seaford and Powell for Suffolk champ Center Moriches. But something had to give in a scoreless matchup Thursday at Farmingdale State’s softball stadium.

Seaford loaded the bases with no outs in the last of the ninth, and Kaitlyn Young sent a fly ball to left. It was dropped, but it could have very well been a sacrifice fly anyway.

The Vikings owned a 1-0 walk-off to become Long Island champs.

“This team is amazing,” Secondino said. “I’ve never played with a team like it. We’re just so close. Honestly, I’m so happy right now.”

Secondino yielded only three hits, gave up just one walk and hit one batter. The sophomore’s nine-inning outing came with 15 strikeouts.

“Honestly, at first I was a little shaken up,” Secondino said of the pressure she faced. “I’m not going to lie … But through the game, I realized I trust my team. My team is great. So even if they put it in play, I knew my team could grab it.”

This was also a Southeast Regional semifinal, so her 14-10 team is scheduled to be back here at 3 p.m. Saturday for the regional final against Section IX winner Marlboro Central. Seaford coach Joe Nastasi believes the Vikings are capable of claiming a state title.

“We don’t play to win half a championship,” Nastasi said. “We play to win the whole thing. Our goal going forward is to win every game, just one at a time.”

Powell allowed five singles and two walks in her eight-plus innings for Center Moriches (11-12).

“I thought Emma pitched phenomenal,” coach Rich Roberts said.

But Gabby Bellamore opened the ninth against her by drawing a walk. Jamie Young then reached on an infield error. Katie Young followed with a bunt single.

And Kaitlyn Young — the Youngs aren’t related — delivered the fly ball, bringing home pinch-runner Jayne Singleton.

“We worked so hard for this,” Kaitlyn Young said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Seaford threatened in the second, but rightfielder Megan Stypulkowski threw out a runner at the plate.

“I’m extraordinarily proud of our effort,” Roberts said. “The team that did the thing at the right moment was going to come through. And they did.”

More on this topic
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME