Herricks' Stefani Murciano constantly searching for ways to improve 

Stefani Murciano can do it all on the softball field. But she sees no reason why she can’t become even better.

“There are definitely some things I’ve worked on to try to get stronger,” Murciano said. “At the same time, I do feel that I’ve just always naturally had a bit of power.”

Murciano has been crushing the ball since she joined the Herricks varsity team in the seventh grade. She hit four home runs in her first season. Fast forward three years to her sophomore season, when she hit .818 with eight home runs. The following season when the Highlanders moved up a conference, she hit .667 with eight home runs.

Herricks has once again moved up in 2023, now competing in Nassau Conference II. Murciano continues to tear the cover off the ball in her senior year, despite stiffer competition. She is hitting .674 with four home runs and 13 extra-base hits.

“I’ve definitely had to step up my game. The more work you put in, the more successful you’ll be,” Murciano said. “I love playing better competition, that’s exciting to me. When everyone around you is better, you have no choice but to step up.”

Farmingdale (14-2) has been some of the toughest competition Herricks (13-4) has faced this season. It currently sits in front of the Highlanders for first place in Conference II.

Murciano, however, has done damage against the Dalers. In four games over the past two seasons against Farmingdale, four of her 10 hits have gone for extra bases. She went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Herricks' 3-2 win over the Dalers on March 27.

“She’s pretty powerful in the way she can just muscle the ball into the outfield,” Farmingdale coach Theresa Magnani said. “With a player like that we’re always looking to change speeds, move things in and out and just keep her on her toes.”

In two games against Division this season, Murciano is 5-for-7 with two home runs, three stolen bases, four RBIs and six runs scored.

“She’s a hard worker and a very tough out,” Division coach Dave Radtke said.

Herricks has greatly benefited from Murciano’s leadership with not just her play, but also her voice.

“She matured a lot over the years,” Herricks coach Warren Webster said. “She lets her game speak volumes, but when the team may struggle, she steps up and knows just what to say.”

Webster has been Murciano’s coach since she joined Herricks’ team. His eye was immediately caught by the strong mechanics of a special player.

“She’s gotten a bit more power over the years, but the mechanics have always been there,” Webster said. “As soon as I saw her, I knew for sure she would be special.”

For Murciano, the success of Herricks regular season is made even sweeter, playing alongside her sister, Gabrielle. The two have been teammates for the past three seasons, but this will be their final run together.

“It’s special being on the field together, sharing something we both have passion for,” Murciano said. “I feel like I learn more from her than I teach her, even though she’s the little sister.”

Murciano will be taking her talents to Georgetown this fall, where she will continue playing softball. While Division I softball will be a rigorous task on its own, she will also be pre-med and looking to major in psychology.

“I’ve learned how to handle being busy,” Murciano said. “With my travel team [Jersey Intensity] in the fall, we were traveling across the country on the weekends. You have to find time to get your studying in and get your homework done.”

The strong mental focus and preparation skills that Murciano has sharpened will be tested at the next level, but the task doesn’t seem daunting to her.

“I’m always looking to challenge myself,” Murciano said. ‘I’ve always had a good work ethic and I think that’s just because I have such a strong passion for this game.”