Newsday's top 100 softball players on Long Island for 2023

Stefania Abruscato, Hauppauge, C, Sr.

The Missouri commit batted .627 with a 2.027 OPS last season. The returning Newsday All-Long Island first-teamer also hit six home runs and drove in 35 runs.

Maddie Anderson, Sayville, SS, Sr.

The New Paltz commit drove in 12 runs and scored 23 runs last season. She hit five doubles and two home runs.

Alice Araneo, South Side, 1B/OF, Sr.

Araneo hit .500 and drove in 14 runs while playing strong defense at first base.

Amanda Audia, Mt. Sinai, 2B, Sr.

The Geneseo commit batted .508 with a 1.633 OPS, eight home runs, 35 RBIs and 30 runs scored as a junior.

Lauren Babich, Kellenberg, 1B, Sr.

She batted .317 with 20 RBIs and eight doubles to help Kellenberg to the NSCHSAA championship game.

Top row, from left: Maddie Anderson of Sayville, Alice Araneo of South Side, Amanda Audia of Mt. Sinai. Middle row, from left: Lauren Babich of Kellenberg, Emily Balducci of Massapequa, Kiara Bellido of Floyd. Bottom row, from left: Isabella Betancur of Hewlett, Ava Blasi of Half Hollow Hills, Sara Bielski of St. Anthony's.

Emily Balducci, Massapequa, CF, Jr.

The speedy outfielder batted .324 with 18 RBIs, 15 runs and six stolen bases to help Massapequa win the Class AA Long Island title.

Kaitlyn Baydian, Our Lady of Mercy, SS, Sr.

A strong-armed four-year starter at shortstop, Baydian batted .375 with four home runs and three doubles last season.

Kiara Bellido, Floyd, SS, Jr.

The Syracuse commit batted .574 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs and a 1.874 OPS as a sophomore.

Isabella Betancur, Hewlett, LF, Jr.

Betancur hit .515 with a 1.250 OPS, 14 RBIs and 19 runs.

Sarah Bielski, St. Anthony’s, P/1B. Soph.

She batted .431 with 20 RBIs and a .507 OBP as a freshman.

Ava Blasi, Half Hollow Hills, SS, Jr.

The four-year varsity starter hit .514 with three home runs and 18 RBIs a season ago.

Sarah Blaskiewicz, Sayville, C, Sr.

The UConn commit hit .583 with two home runs, 30 RBIs and a 1.449 OPS.

Kailyn Bloch, East Islip, P, Jr.

She batted .346 with 34 runs scored and went 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in 26 innings pitched. She will take over as East Islip’s primary pitcher this year.

Caroline Brock, Port Washington, SS, Soph.

Brock hit .544 and had a .550 OBP, with 11 doubles, three triples and 16 RBIs last season.

Clockwise, from top left: Sarah Blaskiewicz of Sayville, Kailyn Bloch of East Islip, Caroline Brock of Port Washington, Emily Brown of Clarke, Taylor Brunn of MacArthur, Erin Cahill of Shoreham-Wading River, Kadie Cain of Hauppauge.

Emily Brown, Clarke, P, Sr.

Brown pitched to a 2.20 ERA while batting .485 as a junior.

Taylor Brunn, MacArthur, P/1B, Sr.

The Ithaca commit hit .394, scored 19 runs and drew 16 walks. She also struck out 103 batters.

Erin Cahill, Shoreham-Wading River, P, Jr.

She pitched to a 1.82 ERA with 175 strikeouts in 96 innings last season. Cahill also hit .383 with a .508 OBP.

Kadie Cain, Hauppauge, SS, Sr.

The Adelphi commit posted a .479 OBP with 26 runs scored and 17 stolen bases as a junior.

Addison Celi, Westhampton, P, Fr.

Celi pitched to a 2.41 ERA and her 215 strikeouts ranked second in Suffolk.

Mariah Cepeda, Farmingdale, 3B/C, Sr.

The Molloy commit hit .476 and drove in 12 runs last season for the Nassau Conference III champions.

Giana Cerrone, Manhasset, SS, Jr.

Cerrone batted .479, hit six home runs, drove in 24 runs and stole 18 bases.

Samantha Chaisson, Oceanside, CF, Jr.

Oceanside’s leadoff hitter posted a .425 average with three homers and 16 RBIs as a sophomore.

Top row, from left: Addison Celi of Westhampton, Mariah Cepeda and Izabella Cimino of Farmingdale, Gianna Cerrone of Manhasset. Middle row, from left: Samantha Chaisson of Oceanside, Abigail Chau of Jericho, Makayla Comer of West Islip. Bottom row, from left: Gianna Costaro of Bellmore JFK, Bela Cruz of St. Anthony's, Alexis D'Altorio of Bellport.

Abigail Chau, Jericho, P, Jr.

Chau hit .564 with a .653 OBP, 12 RBIs and struck out 155 batters.

Izabella Cimino, Farmingdale, SS, Sr.

The Florida Atlantic commit missed last season due to injury, but she hit .440 with two home runs and two triples as a sophomore.

Makayla Comer, West Islip, 1B, Sr.

The two-time Newsday All-Long Island selection and Adelphi commit batted .520 with a 1.524 OPS. She hit three home runs, three triples and drove in 28 runs.

Gianna Costaro, Bellmore JFK, SS/1B, Sr.

The Delaware commit hit .571, slugged 1.102 and had a .969 fielding percentage.

Bella Cruz, St. Anthony’s, OF, Jr.

The UConn commit batted .681, scored 38 runs and stole 29 bases to help the Friars to a program-record 24 wins and a state championship.

Alexis D’Altorio, Bellport, 3B, Sr.

She hit .480 with 15 RBIs, 15 runs and eight stolen bases.

Michelle DeFina, Commack, OF, Sr.

The Plattsburgh commit batted .391 with 10 RBIs and six stolen bases. The strong-armed outfielder boasted a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Giselle DeLutri, Mepham, P, Jr.

DeLutri picked up 14 wins and struck out 102 batters for the defending Long Island Class A champions.

Clockwise, from top left: Michelle DeFina of Commack, Giselle DeLutri of Mepham, Madison DeMaio of Sewanhaka, Caylee DeMeo of Carey, Sienna Denino of North Babylon, Olivia DeRose of Sachem East, Danielle Donahue of Island Trees.

Madison DeMaio, Sewanhaka, P, Jr.

She pitched to a 0.98 ERA with 150 strikeouts while batting .475 with 20 RBIs as a sophomore.

Caylee DeMeo, Carey, SS, Sr.

The UConn commit has a strong arm and great range. She hit .350 a season ago.

Sienna Denino, North Babylon, LF, Sr.

She batted .514 while scoring 43 runs and stealing 15 bases.

Olivia DeRose, Sachem East, P, Jr.

DeRose pitched to a 1.80 ERA in the Suffolk Class AA playoffs, including a no-hitter. She struck out 116 batters in 94 innings.

Danielle Donahue, Island Trees, P, Soph.

Donahue had a 2.20 ERA and 158 strikeouts over 86 innings pitched.

Gabriella Facciponti, Calhoun, OF, Jr.

Calhoun’s leadoff hitter had a .375 average, .462 OBP and 18 stolen bases for the Nassau Conference II champions.

Mila Fiordalisi, St. Anthony’s, P, Jr.

With a 0.88 ERA, a 12-1 record and 108 strikeouts in 71 innings, Fiordalisi was named the Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore.

Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Mineola, SS, Sr.

The athletic shortstop struck out twice last year. She hit .625 and drove in 19 runs.

Katie Fix, West Islip, 3B, Sr.

Fix hit .466 with a 1.085 OPS and 26 runs scored. She drove in 17 runs and stole 20 bases.

Top row, from left: Gabriella Facciponti of Calhoun, Mila Fiordalisi of St. Anthony's, Mackenzie Fitzgerald of Mineola. Middle row, from left: Katie Fix of West Islip, Marissa Formosa of Smithtown East, Jessica Forneiro of Kings Park. Bottom row, from left: Maria Giannitsas of Smithtown West, Chloe Graham of Rocky Point, Kylee Hall of Eastport-South Manor.

Marissa Formosa, Smithtown East, SS, Sr.

The Cortland commit batted .586 with four home runs, 34 RBIs and 24 runs.

Jessica Forneiro, Kings Park, 3B/SS, Sr.

She drove in 13 runs while batting .343 with a 1.106 OPS.

Maria Giannitsas, Smithtown West, C/3B, Jr.

She batted .510 with a .621 OBP and brings a veteran presence behind the plate.

Chloe Graham, Rocky Point, SS, Jr.

The Mount St. Mary’s commit hit .478 and had a .959 fielding percentage.

Kylee Hall, Eastport-South Manor, CF, Sr.

Hall led Eastport-South Manor with a .439 batting average and 14 runs scored.

Charlit Hartenstein, Plainedge, C, Sr.

The Franklin Pierce commit hit .425 with two home runs and 23 RBIs.

Grace Heim, Kings Park, P/UTIL, Sr.

Heim batted .452 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs while pitching to a 2.02 ERA as a junior.

Alexa Hospodar, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, P/1B, Sr.

The Stonehill commit led the team in batting average at .397 and RBIs with 19. She tossed 161 strikeouts.

Clockwise, from top left: Charlit Hartenstein of Plainedge, Grace Heim of Kings Park, Alexa Hospodar of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Amanda Howard of Glenn, Kaitlyn Klepper of Patchogue-Medford, Rachel Krogman of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Alexandria LaBarba of Connetquot, Brooke Leach of Sachem North.

Amanda Howard, Glenn, P, Sr.

Howard is a three-year captain who hit .658, struck out 130 batters and threw a perfect game last season.

Kaitlyn Klepper, Patchogue-Medford, SS, Sr.

The Adelphi commit hit .522 and smacked four home runs.

Rachel Krogman, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, SS, Sr.

The New Haven commit led the team with 16 runs scored. She is a team captain and hit .324 with 11 RBIs.

Long Island's top high school baseball and softball players talk about the Top 100 photo shoot and their seasons ahead, NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Gary Licker

Alexandria LaBarba, Connetquot, 3B, Sr.

The St. Joseph’s commit hit .456 with 20 RBIs, four home runs and two triples.

Brooke Leach, Sachem North, C, Jr.

Leach is a strong-armed catcher with a quick release who hit .380 for the Suffolk League I champions.

Sami Levine, Bellmore JFK, P/3B, Sr.

The Binghamton commit hit .364 with six home runs. She had a 2.11 ERA and 153 strikeouts.

Bianca LoBosco, Lynbrook, C, Soph.

LoBosco hit .565 with a 1.391 slugging percentage, 37 RBIs and 26 runs scored. She led Long Island with 11 home runs.

Samantha Lugo, Comsewogue, C, Sr.

The St. Joseph’s commit swatted three home runs and eight doubles while batting .377 with 23 RBIs.

Kaitlyn Magerle, Whitman, P, Jr.

She batted .489 with a 1.081 OPS as a sophomore.

Top row, from left: Sami Levine of Bellmore JFK, Bianca LoBosco of Lynbrook, Samantha Lugo of Comsewogue. Middle row, from left: Kaitlyn Magerle of Whitman, Erin McDaid of Smithtown West, Renee McGowan of Bayport-Blue Point. Bottom row, from left: Meghan McGurk of Babylon, Erin McMahon of Bayport-Blue Point, Lauren McSweeney of Islip.

Camryn Mariano, West Islip, CF/P, Jr.

Mariano hit .431, with a 1.181 OPS and 31 runs scored. She upped her game in the playoffs, hitting .500 with a 1.632 OPS over five games for West Islip.

Erin McDaid, Smithtown West, P/1B, Soph.

She posted a .510 average and .619 OBP and struck out 102 batters in 84 innings pitched as a freshman.

Renee McGowan, Bayport-Blue Point, 3B, Jr.

McGowan is a team leader who hit .360 and drove in 18 runs.

Meghan McGurk, Babylon, P, Jr.

She had a 1.95 ERA and threw three no-hitters while batting .508 with four home runs and 29 RBIs as a sophomore.

Erin McMahon, Bayport-Blue Point, P/OF, Sr.

The Dickinson commit missed the 2022 season due to injury. As a sophomore, McMahon pitched to a 1.83 ERA to lead the Phantoms to their first county championship appearance in 17 years.

Lauren McSweeney, Islip, P, Jr.

McSweeney had 179 strikeouts in 133 innings while batting .475 with two home runs and 24 RBIs as a sophomore.

Tiffany Melendez, Valley Stream North, CF, Fr.

The speedy leadoff hitter batted .485 with a 1.063 OPS, 20 runs scored and 14 stolen bases as an eighth-grader.

Tiffany Mendez, Bay Shore, SS/2B, Jr.

Mendez hit .377, scored 29 runs and stole 15 bases last season. She makes the move to shortstop for the defending Suffolk AA champions.

McKenzie Morgan, Smithtown East, C, Sr.

The Bridgeport commit hit four home runs and drove in 17 runs.

Clockwise, from top left: Tiffany Melendez of Valley Stream North, Tiffany Mendez of Bay Shore, McKenzie Morgan of Smithtown East, Jackie Morria of St. Anthony's, Stefani Murciano of Herricks, Sophie Nesturrick of Oceanside, Deanna North of Riverhead, Marissa Nosovitch of Carle Place.

Jackie Morra, St. Anthony’s, SS, Jr.

The Villanova commit hit .493 and drove in 41 runs, while striking out just twice as a sophomore.

Stefani Murciano, Herricks, OF, Sr.

Murciano hit eight home runs and drove in 40 runs while maintaining a .667 batting average.

Sophie Nesturrick, Oceanside, C, Jr.

The Fordham commit batted .329 with three home runs and 20 RBIs.

Julia Noboa, Our Lady of Mercy, P/UTIL, Soph.

She batted .500 and swatted three home runs as a freshman. A versatile defensive player, Noboa will see more time in the circle this year.

Deanna North, Riverhead, 1B, Jr.

The Fredonia commit hit .500 and drove in 18 runs.

Marissa Nosovitch, Carle Place, P, Soph.

She hit five home runs with 40 RBIs and pitched five games with at least 10 strikeouts as a freshman.

Kayla O’Boyle, Commack, P/INF, Jr.

She pitched to a 2.51 ERA with 15 wins and struck out 214 batters.

Sophia Pelkofsky, Glenn, C, Sr.

Pelkofsky batted leadoff and hit .455 as she made the transition to catcher.

Alicea Pepitone, Ward Melville, 1B/3B, Sr.

The South Florida commit hit .456 with 20 RBIs and three home runs.

Top row, from left: Kayla O'Boyle of Commack, Sophia Pelkofsky of Glenn, Alicea Pepitone of Ward Melville. Middle row, from left: Madison Picerno of North Babylon, Stephanie Piknacek of Bethpage, Gia Pisicchio of Calhoun. Bottom row, from left: Emma Powell of Center Moriches, Aarilin Pitre of Bellport, Charlise Quigley of Long Beach.

Madison Picerno, North Babylon, SS, Sr.

Picerno hit .521 with six home runs, 45 RBIs and 40 runs scored as a junior.

Stephanie Pilnacek, Bethpage, P, Sr.

Pilnacek pitched to a 1.75 ERA and had 177 strikeouts. She tossed a no-hitter and the first perfect game in program history for Bethpage.

Gia Pisicchio, Calhoun, SS, Jr.

Pisicchio hit .465 with a .544 OBP during her sophomore season. She had a .980 fielding percentage.

Aarilin Pitre, Bellport, OF/IF/P, Jr.

The versatile Lock Haven commit batted .365 with two homers, 18 RBIs, 24 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

Emma Powell, Center Moriches, P/3B, Jr.

She hit .459 with a 1.177 OPS and 16 RBIs while pitching to a 2.24 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.

Charlise Quigley, Long Beach, 3B/P, Sr.

The Clark commit hit .311, with a .367 OBP, four doubles and 14 RBIs.

Clockwise, from top left: Taylor Renny of Syosset, Dylan Reyer of Baldwin, Emma Robins of Division, Halle Sacharoff of Herricks, Kayla Santo of Valley Stream North, Cynthia Saravia-Reyes of Lawrence.

Taylor Renny, Syosset, CF, 8th grade

As a seventh-grader, Renny batted .423 with 28 stolen bases.

Dylan Reyer, Baldwin, CF, Sr.

The Mercy commit batted .621, scored 30 runs and drove in 32 runs. She was a perfect 21-for-21 on stolen bases.

Emma Robins, Division, P/1B, Soph.

Robins hit .354 with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs.

Halle Sacharoff, Herricks, C, Sr.

The New Paltz commit batted .510 with 25 hits and 10 RBIs.

Kayla Santo, Valley Stream North, C, Sr.

The Cortland commit hit .490 with five home runs, seven doubles, and 23 RBIs.

Cynthia Saravia-Reyes, Lawrence, C/SS, Sr.

The five-year varsity starter batted .560 with seven homers, 43 RBIs and 41 runs.

Brooke Simmons, Glen Cove, P, Fr.

Simmons hit over .500 and struck out 150 batters as an eighth-grader.

Trinity Smiley, Valley Stream South, C, Sr.

A strong arm behind the plate, where she will be starting for the sixth consecutive season. She caught 21 of 31 would-be basestealers and picked off 17 runners last season.

Top row, from left: Brooke Simmons of Glen Cove, Trinity Smiley of Valley Stream South, Daniella Sofia of Mt. Sinai. Middle row, from left: Danielle Steinman of Lindenhurst, Katie Straub of Lynbrook, Madison Sturtz of East Islip. Bottom row, from left: Ashley Toro of Islip, Kayla Wakeley of East Meadow, Megan Wegel of North Babylon.

Daniella Sofia, Mt. Sinai, SS, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit hit .508 with 17 extra-base hits and 20 RBIs.

Danielle Steinmann, Lindenhurst, 2B, Sr.

Steinmann hit .438 with 16 RBIs last season. She made just one error at second base.

Katie Straub, Lynbrook, P, Sr.

The Purchase commit pitched to a 9-2 record and 2.67 ERA with 65 strikeouts. Straub also hit four home runs and drove in 21 runs.

Madison Sturtz, East Islip, C, Sr.

The five-year starter posted a .652 OBP with 17 stolen bases as a junior. She hit .500 in the playoffs to lead East Islip to the Class A Long Island championship game.

Ashley Toro, Islip, OF, Sr.

The Farmingdale State commit batted .467 with 17 RBIs.

Kayla Wakely, East Meadow, 3B, Jr.

Wakely hit .359 with 10 RBIs, while playing strong defense at third base.

Megan Wegel, North Babylon, CF, Jr.

Wegel hit .580 with three home runs, 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

Clockwise, from top left: Emily Wolfe of Bay Shore, Lily Yepez of Mepham, Gabriella Zarcone of Smithtown East, Katelynn West of Ward Melville, Ava Zicchinelli of Miller Place.

Katelynn West, Ward Melville, CF, Jr.

West hit .385 with 13 RBIs a season ago. She possesses a strong arm and had 10 outfield assists.

Emily Wolfe, Bay Shore, P/3B, Jr.

The junior hit a walk-off single in the Suffolk AA title game. She hit .429 with 19 RBIs and struck out 81 batters over 73 2/3 innings pitched.

Lily Yepez, Mepham, OF, Sr.

The Hofstra commit batted .557 with a 1.288 OPS, 32 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.

Gabriella Zarcone, Smithtown East, 2B, Sr.

Zarcone hit .458, drove in 15 runs and scored 25 runs. She is committed to Le Moyne.

Ava Zicchinelli, Miller Place, P/OF, Soph.

Zicchinelli batted .446 with 15 runs scored and 10 RBIs. She will make the transition to the pitcher’s circle this season.