Smithtown/Hauppauge's Danielle Krause wins Suffolk's 1-meter diving title with a record 385.50

Smithtown/Hauppauge diver Danielle Krause not only left the pool with a spot in the state championship but with her name on the Stony Brook University pool’s record-holder's board.

Krause won the Suffolk 1-meter diving championships after completing 11 dives for a final score of 385.50 points — setting a new record that was previously set last year by her older sister, Kristen (334.15).

The Smithtown West junior is a gymnast in the fall, and in Suffolk County, girls who play a fall sport and still want to compete in swimming and diving can compete with the boys in the winter season.

“My goal has always been to win a Suffolk County title,” Krause said. “It feels really good.”

Krause trailed West Islip’s Brady Tyler by only a handful of points up until the second-to-last dive. Half Hollow Hills' Alec Gallegos placed third with a 349.05.

“The last two dives we did, she’s been really consistent with all season, so we knew we wanted to put those toward the end,” Smithtown-Hauppauge coach Daniella Cornelia said. “That helped us pull ahead at the end.”

Last season, Krause finished fifth in Suffolk. Krause says the jump to first place was the result of the work she put in during the offseason.

“It just came down to working on the basics,” Krause said. “I focused a lot on the approaches and hurdles, getting those better.”

Although she did not meet the state-qualifying score of 450, her win still solidified her chance to compete at the state meet in Ithaca. Cornelia was the first girl from Suffolk to dive with the boys at the state championships in 2018. She’s excited for Krause to have that same opportunity.

“It’s really exciting and such a full-circle moment,” Cornelia said. “She’s worked really hard this season.”

West Islip junior Brady Tyler had one goal for the Suffolk diving championships: to perform well.

He did just that and walked out with a second-place medal around his neck after scoring a 370.60.

“I’m so proud of myself,” Tyler said. “I was consistent, and definitely pushed myself.”

Tyler, who finished fourth last year with a 333.75, says his performance sets the bar for next year, which will be his last chance to go to states.