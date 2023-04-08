Chaminade's all-senior relay team finishes as champs

Salute To The Champs: Chaminade, 200-yard freestyle relay

Brian Kern, Lucas Silva, Kieran Duffy, Stephen McDonald

Chaminade’s all-senior 200-yard freestyle relay team aimed high from the first swim this season.

Coach Angelo Pellicone added Brian Kern to the three who had been together for the previous three years.

After winning at the CHSAA championships, Kern, Lucas Silva, Kieran Duffy and Stephen McDonald went into Ithaca College’s pool in that order and made the top level of the awards stand as Federation winners. The title came with a time of 1:24.58, good for All-American consideration.

“This was a goal for them when the season started,” Pellicone said, “that if we were moving Brian to it, we were going for the state [title].”

It was certainly satisfying being the best.

As McDonald put it: “Everybody on that relay worked for it very hard.”