Plethora of record-breaking performances at CHSAA boys swimming championships

The St. Anthony’s 200-yard medley relay team set a Federation state record, but the swimmers still weren’t fully satisfied with the race’s result.

The team of Aaron Mendoza, Noah Cakir, Keanne Hernandez and Matthew McManus won the event in a Federation record time of 1:32.58 at the CHSAA boys swimming championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center Sunday afternoon.

St. Anthony’s bested Fordham Prep’s time of 1:33.30, set in 2021. Yet, they felt they could have done better.

“We actually wanted to go a little bit faster,” Mendoza said. “In the end, we still got the record, so I’ll take it for now. At states, we’ll do way better.”

“It’s amazing,” Cakir said. “We’ve been working toward it all season. It was a goal for us and breaking that was our goal entering this meet.”

Cakir also set an individual record, winning the 100 breaststroke in a CHSAA record time of 55.29. He surpassed Michael Chang’s time of 55.49, set in 2018 for St. Anthony’s. And just like the medley team, Cakir felt he could have cut even more time.

“I would have liked to have been a little bit faster,” said Cakir, who also won the 200 individual medley in 1:49.35. “I was off my [personal best] a little bit, but I’m happy with it.”

Kellenberg's Ryan Nunez also set a CHSAA record by winning the 100 butterfly in 48.65 seconds. He surpassed Jalen Ramjohn’s time of 49.45 seconds, set in 2018 for Salesian. Nunez saw that mark every day at practice and felt he could break it.

“To see that happen is great,” Nunez said. “We practice at the Chaminade pool and I always see the record on the wall there. I’ve been practicing for that time every day. That was the main goal and I’m really happy I hit it.”

Stephen McDonald won two individual races for Chaminade, which won the team title with 848 points. McDonald won the 50 freestyle in 20.91 seconds and 100 freestyle in 45.50 seconds. It was the Flyers’ third straight CHSAA team title. Fordham Prep placed second with 694 points and St. Anthony's was third with 663.

“It’s just an incredible feeling in the end,” McDonald said. “My team really motivates me and that was my only thought going into it. I had to supply for my team and my team really motivates me to do my best.”

Mendoza also won the 100 backstroke in 49.46 seconds.

Chaminade won the final two relays, first taking the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Brian Kern, Lucas Silva, Kieran Duffy and McDonald in 1:24.26. The Flyers won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:05.81 with the team of Sean Atkinson, Kern, Duffy and McDonald.

“This is everything we’ve been working for all year,” McDonald said. “And I think it’s well deserved.”

The state championships are March 3 and March 4 at Ithaca College. The St. Anthony’s swimmers — along with everyone else who posted state-qualifying times — will have another chance to improve their marks. Maybe the Friars will be more satisfied with those results.

“In the end, we expected it,” Mendoza said. “It's good to have that record for now. We have it. It’s extra motivation to go even faster.”

“I’m looking to do my personal best there,” Cakir added. “It’s going to be exciting.”