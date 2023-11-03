Connetquot's Kelsey Kreuscher repeats as Suffolk diving champ

Kelsey Kreuscher believes there is always room for improvement.

After winning the Suffolk girls diving championship last year, the Connetquot senior dedicated twice as much time to perfecting two more difficult dives this season before appearing at Hauppauge High School Thursday night to defend her crown.

Her confidence and dedication were on full display as Kreuscher dived her way to her second consecutive county title with a personal-best score of 527.20, improving her score from last year by 10 points.

“It was my goal to come back here today and prove I can only get better,” Kreuscher said. “I was working really hard to come back even stronger than last year. I’m really happy with all of the dives I did today.”

Connetquot diving coach Jeff Schibler said that Kreuscher has always had a championship mindset since joining the varsity team in the seventh grade.

“She’s just been consistent and steady ever since the day she joined us,” Schibler said. “Whatever I tell her to do, she’ll give me a thumbs up and just do it. There’s never been any question from her about her capability. Her confidence has carried her through.”

Connetquot swimming coach Alex Scichilone added. “Kelsey has always had a strong mindset. Even today when I looked at her before it started, she gave me this look of, ‘I got this, Coach’ and I had no doubt that she did. She’s very inspiring to coach and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Ward Melville’s Riley Metz (491.90) finished in second place. Connetquot’s Lara Booth Alam (490.40) and Lindenhurst’s Natalia Chornomidza (469.90) took third and fourth and also qualified for the state meet on Nov. 17 at the Webster Aquatic Center in Rochester. After Thursday's event, they all embraced with Kreuscher.

“We all practice together at our club team and we all love pushing each other,” Kreuscher said. “The high level of competition among us makes us all better. I’m so grateful for my coaches and for my friends for pushing me. I’m just so happy."

Happy, but not fully content.

“It’s a great feeling to come back here stronger, but I can still improve my dives and that’s what the focus will be until states,” said Kreuscher, who finished 14th with a 467.10 last season. “There’s always more to work on and right now it’s getting closer to a state title.”