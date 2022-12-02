Leah Treglia, Hauppauge/Smithtown show off championship bond

There was something special about the Hauppauge/Smithtown girls swimming and diving team — team togetherness.

“Just the camaraderie,” coach Sean Montalvo said. “They’re a family.”

The desire to work at being great and the ability to swim fast helped, too.

That all paid off with championships in November, first with a repeat at the Suffolk meet to complete back-to-back undefeated seasons locally, and then with just the swimmers across two days at the state meet inside Webster Aquatic Center.

The team finished second overall in the Federation standings, but first in the NYSPHSAA. It marked the first time Hauppauge/Smithtown won a state championship as a combined program after never having won it separately.

“It’s amazing,” Montalvo said. “It’s something that we’ve been working on for years for this day. Day in and down out, these girls, they work extremely hard. I’m very happy for them.”

One girl was the focal point: University of Miami-bound senior Leah Treglia.

“She’s just a great leader, a great teammate, a great person,” Montalvo said.

Her Suffolk-record and automatic All-American time of 54.43 in the 100-yard backstroke was second overall, but No. 1 among NYSPHSAA swimmers — her first individual state title.

“To actually come [to the state meet] and perform and get first means a lot,” Treglia said.

The Smithtown West student swam the anchor leg for the NYSPHSAA champion 400 freestyle relay, following junior MaryGrace Waring, seventh-grader Sarah Lucca and junior Sofia Burns. They teamed for a county-record time of 3:30.64.

Treglia also led off for the NYSPHSAA and Federation champion 200 medley relay. Junior Madison Dominger, Lucca and Burns completed it. The foursome set another county record, finishing at 1:45:33.

“We all push each other and we make each other work harder,” Burns said, “and we encourage each other to do our best.”