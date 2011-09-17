High school swimming preview

SUFFOLK

This could be a milestone season for Ward Melville as the Patriots go for their 20th straight Suffolk County girls swimming title. Senior Jessica Fabrizio, who was third in the 500 freestyle in the county championships last season, leads a talented group prepared to make history.

Connetquot presents the biggest challenge for the Patriots. Three swimmers return from last year's state championship 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Junior Nicole Hetzer (defending champion in the county 200 yard IM and 100 yard freestyle) returns to lead an experienced group.

Half Hollow Hills, second in last year's county championships, features 11 seniors. Selina Ng won the 100-yard butterfly at the county meet and placed fifth in the same event at the state championships.

Sisters Carolyn and Julianne Koch were state qualifiers last year for Babylon.

Huntington's Molly Arceri is back for her senior season after winning back-to-back Suffolk diving championships and earning her second straight trip to the state meet.

NASSAU

Garden City continues to reign over Nassau, winning its 12th straight county title last year. Juniors Marie Clarkson, Kelly Quinn and Lindsay Schlichte all were state qualifiers for the Trojans last year.

Bellmore-Merrick placed third in last year's county championships, and coach Rob Kaefer believes his team is capable of dethroning Garden City. Junior Gabbie Toback was a state qualifier for the past two years in the 100 backstroke.

Jericho is looking to duplicate the success of last year's team that finished second in the county championships. Junior Trudiann Patrick, a state qualifier in the 50 and 100 freestyle and the conference record-holder in the 50 freestyle leads the Jayhawks.

At Long Beach, senior Cady Zawatson returns after finishing fourth in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle in the county meet. She also finished eighth in the 500 at the state championships.

Junior Olivia Chan is looking to continue her success at Sewanhaka. She finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM at states last year.

Seniors Olivia Henry, Kayla Young and Kelsey Brown are impact swimmers for Manhasset.

At Hicksville, sophomore Lauren Cecco is one of the county's top divers. She finished second in last year's county meet with 251.92 points.