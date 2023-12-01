Jericho diver Rachel Yang on repeating as state champ: 'Really big privilege'

When Rachel Yang stepped on the diving board for the 11th and final time at the Webster Aquatic Center, she dove a front two-and-a-half somersaults in the pike position. That dive earned her a final score of 518 points and first place at the New York State girls diving championship on Nov. 17 for her second consecutive state diving title.

“Placing first in this meet is a really big privilege, and I’m just so excited I was able to get it again,” she said.

The senior was the only diver to break 500 points at the meet. Runner-up Brooke Terwilliger scored a 488.70.

“Being the only one to score over 500 this year is really the cherry on top,” coach D.J. Volosevich said.

Yang also placed first at the Nassau diving championships in early November with a 599. That was her first county title in the six years she was a part of Jericho’s diving team. Last season, she finished second.

“I’m really happy I was able to get a Nassau title,” she said.

Volosevich has been working with Yang since she was in seventh grade, and says that her strong work ethic and love for the sport is what allows her to be so successful.

“The amount of work she puts into this craft of hers is tremendous,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of her and everything she’s accomplished over the years.”

Yang will continue diving at the University of Pennsylvania.

“UPenn has so many new opportunities that I’m looking forward to,” Yang said. “I’m excited to meet my new team and new coach and also explore everything UPenn has to offer academically.”