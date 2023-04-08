Jericho's Tristan Yang adds another state title to family trophy case

Salute To The Champs: Jericho's Tristan Yang

Tristan Yang began to dive when he was 5.

“After a little bit, I started liking it because I was just good at it,” he said.

After finishing fourth overall at the state meet as an eighth-grader, the 14-year-old Jericho freshman took second in the Federation standings last month but first among the entrants from the public schools. Yang totaled 544.05 points for 11 dives.

So he joined his sister, Jericho junior Rachel Yang, as a state diving champ. She won the state and Federation girls titles in November.

“I think everyone will be shocked by it because not often do you see two siblings [become state champs],” Tristan said.

Jericho boys and girls diving coach D.J. Volosevich said, “I can absolutely see him winning the whole Federation within the next two years.”