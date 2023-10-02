Newsday's Top 25 girls swimmers and divers on Long Island for fall 2023

Newsday's annual list, in alphabetical order, of Long Island high schools' top girls swimmers and divers for this fall.

(All stats, times and results are from last year unless otherwise noted.)

Lara Booth Alam, Connetquot/East Islip, Sr.: She finished fifth in the state diving championship with a score of 489.40.

Samantha Anderson, Manhasset, Soph.: Anderson won the Nassau title in the 500 freestyle (5:00.69), was eighth in the state championship in the 200 freestyle (1:54.16) and sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:01.76).

Sofia Burns, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Sr.: Burns placed 14th in the state championship in the 50 freestyle (24.43), 11th in the100 freestyle (52.81) and was a member of state champion 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Calista Chen, Bellmore-Merrick, Soph.: Chen finished second in the Nassau championship in the 100 backstroke (58.19) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:08.60). She also placed 12th in the 100 backstroke in the state championship (56.53).

April Chun, East Meadow, Jr.: The Newsday All-Long Island selection won the state championship in the 500 freestyle in 4:59.93, which was third best in the Federation. Chun finished second in the 100 breaststroke in the Nassau championship.

Erica Czeremcha, HHH/Kings Park, Jr.: Czeremcha finished 10th in the 200 freestyle (1:56.24) and 13th in the 500 freestyle (5:08.49) in the state championship. She was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle in the Suffolk championship.

Marissa DeMarco of Longwood. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Marissa Demarco, Longwood, Sr.: Demarco finished third in the state in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.43). She placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.44) and seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:13.37) in the Suffolk championship.

Annabel Dimaculangan, Ward Melville, Sr.: She placed 12th in the state championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.58) and helped the team finish fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:06.58).

Madison Dominger, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Sr.: She was a member of the state champion 200 medley relay team (1:45.33), the Suffolk champion 200 medley relay team and finished sixth in the Suffolk championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.05) and 13th in the 200 individual medley (2:20.34).

Abigail Han, Carle-Place Locust Valley, Sr.: Han finished 11th in the state championship in both the 100 butterfly (57.42) and 100 backstroke (56.43).

Clockwise from left: Kelsey Kreuscher of Connetquot/East Islip, Emily Herr of Shoreham-Wading River and Megan Hu of Syosset.

Emily Herr, Shoreham-Wading River, Jr.: The three-time Newsday All-Long Island selection was the Suffolk champion in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. She finished fifth in the state championship in the 200 individual medley (2:05.07) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.09).

Megan Hu, Syosset, Sr.: She placed first in the Nassau championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.28) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.53). Hu also finished 20th in the 200 individual medley (2:11.78) in the state championship.

Farrah Klein, HHH/Kings Park, Soph.: Klein placed 13th in the state championship in the 200 individual medley (2:09.67) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (56.60). She came in second in the 100 backstroke in the Suffolk championship.

Kelsey Kreuscher, Connetquot/East Islip. Sr.: Kreuscher won the Suffolk 1-meter dive championship.

Sarah Larsen, Sacred Heart, Jr.: The Newsday All-Long Island selection finished second in the 500 freestyle in an All-American consideration time of 4:55.95 and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.48) in the state championship. She also was a member of Sacred Heart’s state championship 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Kaitlyn Liu, Great Neck South, Sr.: Liu placed 17th in the state championship in the 100 butterfly (58.63), and 13th in the 100 backstroke (58.43). She finished sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:11.44) and third in the 100 backstroke (59:28) in the Nassau championship.

Sarah Lucca, Hauppauge-Smithtown, eighth grade: Lucca, a Newsday All-Long Island selection last season, finished 12th in the state championship in the 100 butterfly and was a member of the state champion 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. She came in fifth in the 100 butterfly in the Suffolk championship.

Makenna O'Brien , Northport/Commack, Sr.: O’Brien placed 14th in the state championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.02 ) and 17th in the 200 individual medley (2:09.74). She finished fifth in the Suffolk championship in the 100 butterfly (59.11) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.90).

Sofia Paggi, Kellenberg, Sr.: Paggi finished fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:59.36) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (55.04) in the NSCHSAA championship.

Lauren Patalano, Sacred Heart, Sr.: She placed eighth in the 100 backstroke (57:53) and was a member of the team that placed 14th in the 200-yard medley relay in the state championship.

Sofia Smerechniak, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: She finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:55.52) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (53:60) in the NSCHSAA championship.

MaryGrace Waring, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Sr.: Waring finished 25th in the 100 freestyle (54.33) in the state championship. She finished fourth in the Suffolk championship in the 100 freestyle and was a member of the Suffolk champion 400 freestyle relay team (3:32.22).

Victoria Wang, Manhasset, Soph.: Wang posted a 604.35 total score to win her second straight Nassau 1-meter diving championship.

Natalie Wu, Herricks, Soph.: Wu placed 20th in the state championship in the 100 butterfly (59.38) and third in the 50 freestyle (25.07) and sixth in the 100 fly (58.82) in the Nassau championship.

Rachel Yang of Jericho. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Rachel Yang, Jericho, Jr.: A Newsday All-Long Island selection, Yang won the state diving championship with a score of 571.15 points. That score set a record at a state championship event.