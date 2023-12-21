Newsday's top 25 boys swimmers and divers for 2023-24 winter season

Newsday’s annual look at the top boys swimmers and divers for the 2023-24 winter season, listed in alphabetical order. All times listed are from last season unless otherwise noted.

Joseph Apat, Port Washington, Sr.

Finished 28th in the state in the 500 freestyle (4:53.66) and eighth in Nassau (4:57.15).

Sean Atkinson, Chaminade, Sr.

Atkinson placed eighth in the state in the 500 freestyle (4:40.35), and 13th in the 200 freestyle (1:43.44).

Max Buchen, Westhampton, Sr.

He placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (56.57) at the state championship and first at the Suffolk championship (56.54).

Colin Buscarino, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Sr.

He won the Suffolk diving championship with a score of 455.15.

Clockwise, from top left: Colin Buscarino of Hauppauge-Smithtown, Noah Cakir of St. Anthony's, Allan Chu of Syosset, Keanne Hernandez of St. Anthony's.

Noah Cakir, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Cakir finished third in the state in both the 200 individual medley (1:52.33) and the 100 breaststroke (56.17).

Joseph Cash, Long Beach, Sr.

Cash finished first in the 200 freestyle (1:40.87), second in the 100 freestyle (47.44) and was a member of the winning 200 freestyle relay team at the Nassau championships (1:28.87). He placed ninth in the 200 freestyle at the state championship (1:43.82).

Ethan Chan, Syosset, Sr.

Chan finished third in Nassau in the 200 IM (1:57.94) and 23rd in the state (1:57.01).

Allan Chu, Syosset, Sr.

Chu finished first in the 200 IM (1:54.99), fourth in the 500 freestyle (4:43.02), and was a member of the runner-up 400 freestyle relay team (3:15.24) at the Nassau championships.

James Darcy, Chaminade, So.

Darcy finished 19th in the state in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:51.14.

Dylan Gallub, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Sr.

Gallub placed fourth in Suffolk in the 50 freestyle (21.93), eighth in the 100 backstroke (54.76) and was a member of the first-place 200 medley relay (1:37.83) and 200 freestyle relay teams (1:27.12).

Trevor Green, Rocky Point, So.

He finished second in state in the 500 freestyle (4:35.50) and 14th in the 200 IM (1:54.20).

Keanne Hernandez, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Hernandez placed 21st in the state in the 100 butterfly (52.13) and was a member of the state Federation record setting 200 medley relay team (1:32.29).

Jonah Kirschbaum, Hewlett, Sr.

He finished ninth in the state in the 100 butterfly (51.17), first in Nassau in the 50 freestyle (21.38), second in Nassau in the 100 freestyle (47.04) and was a member of the 400 freestyle relay championship team.

Clockwise, from left: Tristan Yang of Jericho, Colin Veit of Port Jefferson, Aaron Mendoza of St. Anthony's.

Aaron Mendoza, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Mendoza placed third in the 100 butterfly (49.50) and fourth in 100 backstroke (49.52) at the state championship last season.

Owen Miao, Levittown-East Meadow, Sr.

Miao placed third in the state in the 500 freestyle (4:37.57) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:43.51).

Ethan Nus, Hewlett, Jr.

Nus finished ninth in the state in the 200 IM (1:55.14) and 12th in the 100 butterfly (51.00).

Martin Perecinski, Kings Park, Sr.

He came in sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:39.34), and second in the 100 backstroke (49.07) at the state championship.

Ethan Placencia-Nazareno, Comsewogue, Jr.

He placed second in Suffolk (1:44.36) and 21st in the state in the 200 freestyle (1:43.85).

Ethan Silver, Hewlett, Jr.

Silver placed second in Nassau in the 200 freestyle (1:42.79), third in the 500 freestyle (4:41.09), and was part of the Nassau champion 400 yard freestyle relay (3:12.39). He also was part of the 200 yard freestyle relay team that finished second (1:30.02).

Alex Trzaskowski, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Sr.

He placed fifth in Suffolk in the 50 freestyle (22.01) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (53.07). At the state championship, he placed 28th in the 100 backstroke (55.00).

Colin Veit, Port Jefferson, Jr.

Veit placed fourth in Suffolk in the 200 IM (1:59.74) and 25th in the state championship (1:57.35).

Vinny Vinciguerra, Ward Melville, Sr.

He placed sixth in the state in the 200 freestyle (1:41.89) and ninth in the state in the 100 freestyle (46.55).

Tristan Weingarten, Sr. Connetquot-East Islip

He finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (45.72) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (21.21) at the state championship last year. At the Suffolk championships, he won the 100 freestyle, took second in the 50 freestyle and was a member of the champion 400 freestyle relay team.

Tristan Yang, Jericho, So.

Yang placed second in the state in the 1-meter diving with a score of 544.05.

Matthew Zhao, Jericho, Jr.

Zhao finished 18th in the state in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.52) and second in Nassau (58.93).