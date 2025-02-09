Hewlett's David Kushnirsky stands out at Nassau boys swimming championships

David Kushnirsky could barely get any sleep on Friday night. For the final time after spending countless hours training and racing in a variety of different meets at the Nassau Aquatic Center, the Hewlett senior would have his final varsity competition at the venue. He wanted to make sure his last one was his best one.

“I woke up at like 6 a.m, couldn’t sleep,” Kushnirsky said. “I just couldn’t fall asleep. I was excited and a little nervous for my final County Championships. I wanted to leave it all out there.”

If Saturday was Kushnirsky a little sleep deprived, watch out for what he could do next. Kushnirsky broke his own county record in winning the 100-yard breaststroke in 54.17 seconds at the boys swimming Nassau Championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon. His previous record was 55.05 seconds.

Kushnirsky said he felt strong entering the race despite an early wakeup, but he wasn’t sure as the race was going on if he’d end up surpassing his own county mark.

“I had no idea, I had zero clue,” Kushnirsky said. “I was really happy when I looked up [and saw the time]. Now, I’m shooting for the state record.”

Kushnirsky will be one of dozens of Nassau swimmers advancing to the state championships at Ithaca College on March 7 and 8. He was unable to compete at the state championships last season due to an outside conflict, but Kushnirsky will be swimming in March as he looks to graduate as a state champion. He also finished second in the 200 individual medley on Saturday.

Kushnirsky was one of many standouts at the Nassau Championships. Matt Chang, a junior at Herricks, won the first double-winner on Saturday after winning the 50 freestyle in 20.98 and 100 freestyle in 46.54. He also won both events last year.

Despite the two victories, Chang expected better swims of himself. He was proud to be a double-winner but hopes for even stronger performances at the state championships.

“I didn’t really think I did so [well] today,” Chang said. “It was a good meet for me and I’m appreciative of what I got, but I felt I could have done better. I feel a lot of my races were very sloppy today, but I have some big meets coming up soon.”

Reid O’Connell, a sophomore at Syosset, won the 200 IM (1:51.62) and 100 backstroke (51.90). He defended his county title in both events.

O’Connell set the Nassau 200 IM record earlier this season in 1:50.26 and hopes to improve that mark in pursuit of a state title in March.

“The competition this year definitely stepped it up a bit,” O’Connell said. “The 100 back was close up to the last 5 meters and I like it when it’s like that. When it’s a close race, that’s when it’s most fun to me.”

O’Connell was also a member of Syosset’s winning 400 freestyle relay team with Ethan Chinea, Eric Li and Lucas Avni in 3:13.94. Syosset also won the team county title with 502 points, ahead of Manhasset (374.5) and Jericho (313).

Hewlett’s Ethan Silver won the 200 freestyle (1:40.68), Oceanside’s Ryan Baldwin won the 100 butterfly (49.19) and Bellmore-Merrick’s Will Siegel won the 500 freestyle (4:31.17) as the other individual winners. Manhasset’s team of Warren Peng, Andrew Koek, Brendan So and Ryan Lombard won the 200 medley relay (1:36.38) and Herricks’ team of Matthew Simons, Tyler Ip, Andrew Simons and Chang won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.19.

Many of Nassau’s top swimmers missed the state championships last year due to outside competition. That won’t be the case this March.

“Swimming the 200 IM there is going to be a lot of fun,” O’Connell said. “It’s definitely more competitive with it being the whole state instead of just Nassau County, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m very motivated. That’s the one thing I want the most. I want to be a state champion and bring it home not only to me, but to everyone else at Syosset.”