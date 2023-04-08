South Side's Rhodes doubles up with swimming crowns

Salute To The Champs: South Side/Lynbrook's Nick Rhodes

Nick Rhodes ruled at the Nassau championships, swimming the 100-yard backstroke so fast that he set a county record and owned an automatic All-American time. Now he was in with the top talent pool, chasing the title he wanted the most — state champ.

The South Side senior touched first in a tight race to take the state and Federation crowns. He again won in an automatic All-American time, 48.97, just .10 off his county record.

Rhodes said winning meant “the whole world.” He credited his training and his coaching.

“His career has been incredible,” South/Side Lynbrook coach Ryan Clark said. “… He’s an unbelievably versatile swimmer, and he’s a gamer. He sees a race and he gets right into it.”

His college races will be for Seton Hall of the Big East.

“I’m excited,” Rhodes said. “… Every single person on the team gets better. So I'm thinking I’m going to go even faster.”