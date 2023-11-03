Jericho's Rachel Yang wins Nassau diving meet, ready to defend state title

Rachel Yang not only won the state diving championship last year, she set a record in the process. But she qualified for that event by finishing second in the Nassau meet, so this year the Jericho senior had unfinished business.

"I really wanted to win a Nassau title and qualify for the state competition," she said.

Yang realized that goal when she scored a 599.0 in the Nassau diving championships Wednesday night at the Nassau Aquatic Center.

Her score earned the 1-meter dive title ahead of runner-up Adeline Chen of Manhasset, who scored a 455.60. Farmingdale's Avery Schuhmacher was third with a 386.65.

“It was the first time Rachel has won the Nassau County Championship in the six years she’s been a varsity diver for Jericho ,” Jericho’s diving coach D.J. Volosevich said.

Yang began her varsity diving career as a seventh grader, and Volosevich says he feels privileged to have been able to coach her for all of these years.

“To see the progression of her as just a seventh grader to the diver she is now is just tremendous,” he said.

Yang says she has a lot to thank Volosevich for; he’s not only made her a better diver, but he’s been there for her over the last six years.

“He looks after me and he cares a lot about me,” Yang said. “He really is the best coach you could ask for.”

It was Jericho's first county title in girls diving, according to Jericho’s athletic director John Mankowich

“I’m really honored to have won this and to be representing Jericho, I love the program here and love the coaches” Yang said.

Next up: the state meet at the Webster Aquatic Center Nov. 17 in Rochester. Yang said she doesn’t want to think of herself as the defending champion. Instead, she wants to go into it with no expectations.

“People keep saying she’s the defending state champion, but our mindset is, that was last year,” Volosevich said. “It’s a new year, with new people and anything can happen, so we try deflect those distractions.”

As a senior, Yang is finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact that there will be no “next season” for her as a diver at Jericho.

“I don’t want to leave,” she said. “The hardest part is going to be leaving my coach and all of my teammates who I’ve been with for so long and have become some of my best friends.”

Although she’s leaving Jericho, her time on the diving board isn’t coming to an end. She will continue her career at the University of Pennsylvania, and she’s hoping to study medicine.

Naturally, Yang is ready to dive in headfirst.

“UPenn has so many new opportunities that I’m looking forward to,” Yang said. “I’m excited to meet my new team and new coach and also explore everything UPenn has to offer academically.”