Kellenberg's Nunez 'a dream kid to coach'

Chaminade's Ryan Nunez competes in the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly during the 2023 NYSPHSAA Boys Championship meet in Ithaca, N.Y., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Heather Ainsworth) Credit: Heather Ainsworth/Heather Ainsworth

Salute To The Champs: Kellenberg's Ryan Nunez

Ryan Nunez left an impression in the pool and with his Kellenberg coach.

“He’s a dream kid to coach,” Kevin Drury said. “He’s captain of our team. He’s one of the best leaders we’ve had since I’ve been working at Kellenberg. He’s the epitome of ‘Rising tide lifts all boats.’ He just makes his teammates better by his presence and by raising the standard.”

The standard was raised rather high when he finished the 100-yard butterfly at the state meet.

The Williams College-bound senior and Merrick resident took the Federation title in 48.53 seconds, a personal best and a time that came with an automatic All-American designation.

It also broke the CHSAA record that he set at its league championships in February when he touched first at 48.65.

“Once I knew I qualified by winning the [CHSAA] event,” Nunez said, “I knew I had a shot to win the event overall.”   

