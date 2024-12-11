Lily Gormsen, Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart’s Lily Gormsen is looking forward to heading to Charlottesville next year to swim for the University of Virginia, but the senior knew she still had a job to do in her final time competing at the high-school level.

Gormsen won the Federation 200-yard freestyle title in 1:48.64 and defended her state title in the 500 freestyle (4:48.78).

“Knowing this was my last state championship ever, it feels even more special,” Gormsen said. “My goal was to win both, but I also wanted to make sure to live in the moment and cherish these last moments with my teammates.”

Emily Herr, Shoreham-Wading River

Emily Herr of Shoreham Wading River High School (pictured) butterfly strokes during the Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley and places first at the NYSPHSAA women's swimming championship at Webster Aquatic Center on Saturday, Nov. 23rd, 2024. Credit: Ethan Bissinger

Shoreham-Wading River senior Emily Herr is no stranger to the feeling of winning.

Since her freshman year, Herr has been a Suffolk champion. She had broken numerous records, but there was one achievement she wanted to check off the list before going to Villanova: become a state champion.

She had come close to standing on the top of the podium, but it wasn’t until her final race where she was finally able to achieve her goal.

“I’ve been waiting for this feeling,” Herr said after winning the state 200 individual medley title in 2:03.60. “This feels like a dream come true and there was no better time to do it than my senior year.”

Sarah Lucca, Hauppauge-Smithtown

Sarah Lucca of Hauppauge-Smithtown warms down after winning the 110 yard freestyle during the Suffolk girls individual swimming championships on Sunday, November 10, 2024 in Stony Brook. Credit: Dawn McCormick

When Sarah Lucca took the lead in the 100 butterfly, the swimmers and coaches of the combined Hauppauge-Smithtown team erupted with excitement.

The freshman, who won the 50 freestyle in 23.29 seconds in the previous event, won her second event of the championships in 54.58 seconds, breaking the Webster Aquatic Center pool record of 55.07.

“I was a little stressed because I thought I’d have more time in between,” Lucca said. “But I just tried to get myself as ready as I could and I’m so happy that it all worked out.”

Lucca also was a part of both of Hauppauge-Smithtown’s championship relay teams in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle.

“She’s only 14,” Hauppauge-Smithtown coach Sean Montalvo said. “She really is unbelievable.”

Vivienne Zangaro, Long Beach

Long Beach Vivienne Zangaro smiles after her anchor leg in the 400 meter freestyle relay during the Nassau County High School girls swimming individual/state qualifier on Saturday November 9, 2024 in East Meadow, NY Credit: Neil Miller

Long Beach girls swimming coach Lynn Volosevich knew Vivienne Zangaro had a special talent the first time she got in the pool.

She was just 7 years old then.

Eight years later, Zangaro proved that Volosevich was right.

Zangaro, a sophomore, finished first in the state in the 200 freestyle (1:49.54) and 500 freestyle (4:53.50). She also was a member of Long Beach’s 400 freestyle relay championship team (3.29.89).

“If she wants something, she’s going to get it,” Volosevich said. “She wanted this. She works so hard and I can’t wait to see what she’ll accomplish these next two years.”

“It feels amazing to be a state champion,” Zangaro said. “There’s really no way to describe it.”

Long Beach 400 freestyle relay

Una Diaz (left) and Vivienne Zangaro (right) embrace their other teammates (Jessica Bassett and Gwen Serafin) after placing first at the Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay at the NYSPHSAA women's swimming championship at Webster Aquatic Center on Saturday, Nov. 23rd, 2024. Credit: Ethan Bissinger

When sophomore Jessica Bassett dove into the water for the 400 freestyle relay, coach Lynn Volosevich had a good feeling.

“Jessica was the third leg of our relay and she really was the MVP,” Volosevich said. “She hit the water — and I have goosebumps talking about it — but she just took off.”

The combination of freshman Una Diaz, sophomore Gwen Serafin, Bassett, and Zangaro won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:29.89.

“I was laying on the railing crying tears of happiness,” Volosevich said. “I’ve known all of these girls for so long, so it’s just a very special feeling to watch them grow up and be successful.”

Hauppauge-Smithtown 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays

Julia Lucca (left), Sarah Lucca (behind), Mary Shroeder (center) and Olivia Chiofolo (right) at the NYSPHSAA women's swimming championship at Webster Aquatic Center on Saturday, Nov. 23rd, 2024. Credit: Ethan Bissinger

For the Hauppauge-Smithtown girls swim team, relays have become their forte.

At the state girls swimming championships, the combination of Julia Lucca, Mary Schroeder, Sarah Lucca, and Olivia Chiofolo took home their third consecutive state championship title in the 200 medley relay (1:45.01).

Later that meet, Julia Lucca, Chiofolo, Avery Wilcox and Sarah Lucca added another relay victory. Hauppauge-Smithtown earned its first state title in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.79, a new county record.

“We love the relays, they get us going,” coach Sean Montalvo said. “The way the girls are able to feed off each other is incredible, and everyone gives it their all because they want to win it for one another”