For Noah Cakir and St. Anthony’s, the state Federation boys swimming championships were a resounding success.

Cakir won the 100-yard breaststroke with a Federation record and All-American time of 53.35 seconds and the 200 Individual medley with an All-American time of 1:46.51 at Ithaca College on Saturday. Cakir broke his own record in the 100 breaststroke, which was 53.64 last year.

“I just always keep pushing through and it’s worked out in my favor,” Cakir said. “I’m not focused on records, just trying to get my hand on that wall first.”

The senior was also part of two relay teams in which St. Anthony’s took first place, as the Friars won the overall competition with a score of 191 points.

“To come up here and be competitive is a huge challenge in itself,” St. Anthony’s coach Dan McBride said. “It’s pretty honorable for these guys to work this hard to get here, swim well and win the meet. We had four guys that were spectacular this weekend.”

Cakir, Lorenzo Aquilino, Kean Hernandez and James Augustin won the 200-medley relay with a Federation and meet record time of 1:31.03. The same group won the 400 free relay in 3:04.64.

“All four of us are seniors and we’ve been focusing on it all year,” Cakir said. “It’s all teamwork and the bonding we’ve done is a big part of it.”

Will Siegel of Bellmore-Merrick also had a strong day, winning two events. The senior finished first in the 200 freestyle in 1:38.82 and 500 freestyle, clocking 4:27.53.

“I was seeded pretty well so I knew the pressure was on. I tried to relax like if it was any other meet,” Siegel said. “I’ve been working hard practicing. My teammates and coaches have pushed me toward success.”

David Kushnirsky of Hewlett finished first among public school competitors in the 100 breaststroke with an All-American time of 53.95. Manhasset’s Andrew Koek took second in 55.55.

Evan Creter of Huntington-Harborfields-Whitman, finished second in public schools and Federation in the 100 backstroke with a 49.61. Oceanside’s Ryan Baldwin also finished second in public schools and Federation in the 100 butterfly with a 48.68.

Yang second in diving

For the second consecutive year, Jericho’s Tristan Yang finished second among public school competitors at the state Federation boys diving championship on Friday.

Yang totaled 550.95 points, with his highest score coming on his 11th and final dive, a 66.

“Tristan dove well. He wasn’t where he wanted to be in the front half of the meet, so he slowed things down,” Jericho coach D.J. Volosevich said. “He finished strong and was happy, especially with the way he came back on the last three dives.”

Yang also finished second in Federation after coming in third a season ago. Luke Leale of Suffern won (570.40) the event. Garden City’s Julien Crampe placed fourth in public schools and Federation with a 523.35.

“The way he picked himself up and finished was amazing,” Volosevich said. “The mental aspect of his diving has grown over the past year and I’m most proud of that.”