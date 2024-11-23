WEBSTER — Manhasset’s Victoria Wang and Adeline Chen started the week as teammates, then they became roommates. Now, they’re both top 10 divers in the state.

At the state girls public schools 1-meter diving championships on Friday afternoon at the Webster Aquatic Center, Wang finished second (with 493.60 points) and Chen finished seventh (450.90). Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer of Fredonia was the winner (503.50).

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Manhasset coach Matt McGrane said. “Having two top-10 divers on your team is pretty incredible. I seriously couldn’t be any prouder of them.”

Last season, Chen finished 21st; she didn’t make it past the semifinal round.

“This is a big improvement,” Chen said. “I missed finals by like four points last year, so I’m super proud of myself.”

McGrane says he’s not surprised of the freshman’s success because she’s constantly focused on getting better.

“She’s so determined and so dedicated,” he said. “She’s worked so hard all season. She kept improving from dive to dive and she finished so strong.”

For both Wang, a junior, and Chen, although it’s nice to have the accolade, the best part of their trip to Webster has been each other’s company.

“This has been my favorite season so far,” Wang said. “Coming up here with a teammate and friend makes this all way more fun.”

“We share a room, so we’re always hanging out and talking to each other,” Chen said. “It’s nice to have someone to turn to because we’re both going through the same thing.”

It was Farmingdale’s Avery Schuhmacher’s first state championship, and she almost didn’t make it there.

On Wednesday night, the day before she left, Schumacher broke her pinkie toe. Barely able to put pressure on it, she decided she was going to compete, no matter what it took.

After 11 painful dives, the freshman finished 15th with a score of 411.20.

“When I first heard the news it was broken, I was devastated,” Schumacher said. “So to get through all those dives and still make that top 20 cut with a broken toe, I’m pretty proud of that accomplishment.”

Ava Vandor’s only goal was to just make it past the first five dives. She got through all 11. The Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman/Glenn finished 20th with 385.35 in the junior’s first state appearance.

“My main goal coming into today was making it through that first round, and I didn’t even think that was going to happen,” Vandor said. “I think I was pretty consistent, more consistent than I’ve been, so I’m really happy.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of her,” Harborfields coach Meg McConnell said. “We knew coming up here would be difficult, but I always had the confidence in her. I think she finally has that confidence too.”