Ava Vandor knew she had to execute. With 11 dives ahead of her and a chance to qualify for the state championships, Vandor needed as close to perfection as possible.

The Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman/Glenn junior diver won the Suffolk 1-Meter Diving Championship Thursday night at Stony Brook University with a score of 392.95, finally earning the chance to represent Suffolk at the state championships, scheduled for Nov. 22-23 in upstate Webster.

“I’m really, really happy. I can’t say I expected this today,” Vandor said. “I’m so honored and excited to be going to the state championship because I’m the only diver from Suffolk going.”

Last season, she finished sixth in Suffolk. Vandor said the momentum of winning the Suffolk League I championship last week, her second-consecutive title in that grouping, helped her attitude going into this meet — so much so that she decided to add two new dives to her program.

“I’m most proud of my two-and-a-half and my back one-and-a-half,” Vandor said. “I’ve actually never competed them before today.”

Vandor’s win set a Stony Brook University pool record — her name will replace the previous record holder Kristin Krause, who dove a 334.15 in 2021.

“That’s really cool,” Vandor said. “That makes this even more special.”

Harborfields coach Meg McConnell teared up as she spoke about Vandor’s win.

“It’s been a really tough season for a few reasons,” McConnell said. “To see her come here today and win, I can’t describe how proud I am of her, especially because I don’t even think she thought it was possible.”

McConnell said all of the hard work Vandor’s put in helped make her a champion.

“She works so extremely hard, even in the most extenuating circumstances,” McConnell said. “That’s allowed us to add a few new dives that have a much higher degree of difficulty.”

Connetquot’s Olivia Ferrentino finished second and stayed close behind. After the first five dives, Ferrentino trailed Vandor by less than six points. By the ninth dive, she closed the gap to just three points. Ferrentino finished with 380.55. Hauppauge-Smithtown’s Mackenzie Clarke finished in third with 328.60.

Vandor is looking forward to her trip to Webster and, although she’s not setting any expectations, she hopes to go as far as possible.

“Since it’s my first time, I really want to do the best I possibly can,” she said. “I’ll be happy as long as I know I put everything I have out there.”