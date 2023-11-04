Lucca twins lift Hauppauge-Smithtown to its third straight county swim title

It was another victory for the Hauppauge-Smithtown girls swim team, but this one was especially sweet for Julia and Sarah Lucca, twin eighth graders who are already making a significant impact on the team.

Hauppauge-Smithtown finished with 441 points to win the team's third consecutive county title at Saturday's Section XI Swimming Championships at Stony Brook University.

"They are such talented athletes," coach Sean Montalvo said of the Lucca twins. "They work hard everyday. They're very composed and focused."

Hauppauge-Smithtown won four races, including the 200-yard medley relay (with a winning time of 1:47:32) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:37:81). Senior Sofia Burns also won the 100 free (52:00), and Sarah Lucca emerged with the top spot in the 50 free (24:02).

In addition to Sarah’s win (Julia finished second), the sisters were on both winning relay teams. The girls credit their relationship for their success in the pool.

“We push each other,” Sarah Lucca said. “We make each other better.”

“I think I go faster when I’m next to her,” Julia Lucca said.

Winning the county championship added to another impressive season for Hauppauge-Smithtown swimming. The team went undefeated (7-0) in the regular season and won the League I championship in October. The team has won 27 consecutive meets going back to 2021.

"It feels amazing," Montalvo said of the team's third straight title. "Not an easy thing to do. Takes a lot of hard work and dedication."

The team travels to Webster for the New York State Swimming and Diving Championships on Nov. 17-18 and will compete in the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays, and the Lucca sisters will match up again in the 50 free. Sarah also qualified for the 100 butterfly.

“I’m trying to get the best times in all my events,” Sarah Lucca said. “We’re trying to win the relays, also.”

Sayville-Bayport-Blue Point finished second with 276 points, and Half Hollow Hills-Kings Park came in third with 267. Sayville-Bayport-Blue Point came up with wins in the 200 free (Meghan Brady, with a time of 1:54:10), and the 400 free relay (3:36:48), the final race of the day.

Shoreham Wading River’s Emily Herr won the 200 medley (2:03:90). Herr also set a new county record in the 100 butterfly with her time of 55:17. This bested Leah Treglia’s record of 55:33, set in 2021.

The Lucca twins were impressed with their competition. As eighth graders, they routinely compete against girls 3 or 4 years older than them.

“It’s scary,” Sarah said, “Some of them are like, really big, seeing them next to us.”

Her sister added, “But it’s fun to compete with them, too."



