Smithtown-Hauppauge swimmers claim Suffolk title

The swimmers and divers from the Smithtown and Hauppauge school districts proved to be a winning combination.

Led by senior captain John Holler (Smithtown East) the Smithtown/Hauppauge team captured the team title at the Suffolk County swimming championships on Saturday afternoon at Stony Brook University.

Holler won the 200 individual medley in 1 minute, 54.17 seconds (edging Pierre Leroy of Huntington-Harborfields-WW, 1:54.98), placed third in the 100 freestyle and sawm on two winning relays to lead the schools to their first crown.

“It was a very exciting moment for all of us from Smithtown and Hauppauge,” Holler said. “It was the first time that either school had won a county championship so to win it together was amazing,”

Holler said the performance of the teams’ divers was critical to the team title.

“We got 61 points from our divers and that was a huge help in our win,” Holler said. “They dove Thursday afternoon and gave us a nice jump with big points towards the team title.”

Junior Colin Buscarino of Hauppauge won the diving event and qualified for the state meet. Teammates Danielle Krause placed third, Sydney Poulis (sixth) and Kristen Krause (seventh). All three divers attend Smithtown East.

Holler, who finished 14th at the state meet last year is looking forward to this year’s event. The state meet is scheduled in two weeks, March 3-4 at Ithaca College.

“My goal is to finish top three in the 200 and I am currently ranked fifth in the state,” Holler said.

Smithtown/Hauppauge won the team title with 327.5 points, Connetquot/East Islip scored 267, Ward Melville 224, Half Hollow Hills 217 and Huntington/Harborfields 215.

“The divers performance gave us a huge boost towards the team title,” said Smithtown/Hauppauge coach Ray Willie. “And winning the 200-medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay enabled us to seal the deal. Holler really came through in the 200 IM and I think overall we all improved in our events this season.”

The relay teams of Holler, Dylan Gallub, Tyler Gallub and Alex Trzakowski won the 200-medley (1:37.83) and the 200-free (1:27.12). All four student-athletes attend Smithtown East.

Also contributing to the Smithtown/Hauppauge victory was Dylan Gallub (Smithtown East), who was fourth in the 50 freestyle and Alex Trzakowski (Smithtown East), who took fifth in the same race.

Perhaps the closest race belonged to Comsewogue senior Noah Giunta. He earned his third straight title in the 100-butterfly with a narrow win over Evan Spagnoletti of Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman.

Giunta also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke.

“I went out faster than Spagnoletti and he closed on the last lap,” said Giunta, who will swim on scholarship at Iona in the fall. “It was pretty close as he closed the gap. I’d but I had built a big enough lead to hold him off. It was a great race.”

Martin Perecinsky of Kings Park was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer at the meet after he captured the 200 freestyle.