Syosset boys' win streak: 80 matches, 9 years!

The last time the Syosset boys swimming team didn't win a dual meet, Nicholas Yang wasn't even in junior high school yet.

Now he's a senior, part of a team that doesn't know what it's like to lose. Syosset earned its 80th consecutive dual meet win on Jan. 19 in a 115-70 decision over Manhasset. The streak dates back to January of 2015. The win gave Syosset its ninth consecutive League I title.

“I’m pretty sure no other team trains as hard as we do,” Yang said. “Our consistency and attention to detail is what puts our team ahead, and that’s why we’ve been winning.”

Yang hopes the winning streak continues to grow after he graduates.

“It’s not just about the discipline, it’s also about forming a brotherhood and having teammates around you that support you,” he said. “I think that’s what’s really been keeping our winning streak going.”

Syosset coach Michael Cipollino started as an assistant in 2010 before taking over as head coach in 2020.

“The guys were really excited about it. It was a huge accomplishment,” Cipollino said. “There’s so many great teams in the league and the guys worked really hard for this all season.”

Like Yang, Cipollino credited the success to how much work the team puts in year-round.

“It feels great because I know how hard the guys work to make it happen, not just during the season, but during the offseason," Cipollino said. "Everyone shows up and works as hard as they can to make continuous progress.”