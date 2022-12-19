Top 25 boys swimmers and divers for 2022-23 season

Newsday's annual look at the top 25 boys swimmers and divers on Long Island this winter, in alphabetical order.

Patrick Broderick, Manhasset, Sr.

He finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:33.55) and 15th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.58) at last season's state Federation championships.

Colin Buscarino, Hauppauge, Jr.

Buscarino finished fourth in the 1-meter dive at the Suffolk championships last season.

Noah Cakir, St. Anthony’s, So.

Cakir placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:51.33) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.02) at last season's state Federation championships. He won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:51.96 and the 100-yard backstroke in 56.66 at last season's CHSAA championships.

Allan Chu, Syosset, Jr.

Chu finished 12th in the 500-yard freestyle (4:40.75) and 11th in the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.39) at last season's state Federation championships.

Christopher Dandola, St. John the Baptist, Sr.

Dandola finished 19th in the 50-yard freestyle (23.70) and was in the top 25 for his 100-yard freestyle (54.33) at last season’s CHSAA championships.

Noah Guinta, Comsewogue, Sr.

He finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly (50.68) and 13th in the 100-yard backstroke (51.98) at last season's state Federation championships.

John Holler, Smithtown, Sr.

Holler placed 15th in both the 100-yard breaststroke (59.57) and 200-yard individual medley (1:57.28) at last season's state Federation championships.

Brian Kern, Chaminade, Sr.

Kern had an impressive showing at the CHSAA championships last season, finishing sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (53.39) and eighth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.17). He also completed the 50-yard freestyle in 22.90.

David Kushnirsky, Hewlett, Soph.

He placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.48) at last season's state Federation championships.

Clockwise, from top left: Pierre Leroy, Stephen McDonald, Aaron Mendoza, Ryan Nuñez and Ethan Miao.

Pierre Leroy, Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman, Sr.

He placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:35.11) and 11th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.27) at last season's state Federation championships. He also was a part of two county championship-winning relay teams.

Stephen McDonald, Chaminade, Sr.

McDonald finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41:42) and 11th in the 500-yard freestyle (4:40.23) at last season's state Federation championships. He also was a member of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay at the CHSAA championships last season.

Matthew McManus, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

He finished 16th in the 50-yard freestyle (21.84) and 21st in the 100-yard freestyle (47.80) at last season's state Federation championships.

Aaron Mendoza, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Mendoza finished eighth in both the 100-yard butterfly (51.08) and 100-yard backstroke (51.39) at last season's state Federation championships.

Ethan Miao, Levittown-East Meadow, Sr.

At last season's Nassau championships, Miao finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (48.59) and 10th in the 50-yard freestyle (22.71).

Ryan Nuñez, Kellenberg, Sr.

He placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (50.50) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.12) at last season's state Federation championships. Nunez also won the 100-yard butterfly in 50.43 at the CHSAA championships.

Ethan Nus, Hewlett, Soph.

He placed 19th in both the 200-yard individual medley (1:55.40) and 100-yard butterfly (51.59) at last season's state Federation championships.

From left, Martin Perecinsky, Nicholas Rhodes and Adrian Romej

Martin Perecinsky, Kings Park, Jr.

He finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (51.27) and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.84) at last season's state Federation championships.

Nicholas Rhodes, South Side-Lynbrook, Sr.

Rhodes finished 11th in the 100-yard butterfly (50.90) and 10th in the 100-yard backstroke (51.16) at last season's state Federation championships.

Adrian Romej, Levittown-East Meadow, Sr.

He finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle (1.43:76) at last season's state Federation championships.

Tyler Romero, Deer Park, Jr.

He finished seventh in the 1-meter dive at the Suffolk championships last season.

From left, Lucas Silva, Evan Spagnoletti and Vincent Vinciguerra.

Lucas Silva, Chaminade, Sr.

He placed seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (50.81) at last season's state Federation championships. Silva also was a member of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay at the CHSAA championships last season .

Evan Spagnoletti, Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman, Sr.

He finished 14th in the 100-yard butterfly (51.52) and placed in the top 50 for the 50-yard freestyle (22.21) at last season's state Federation championships. He also was a part of two county championship-winning relay teams.

Vincent Vinciguerra, Ward Melville, Jr.

He placed 15th in the 100-yard freestyle (47.29) and 21st in the 50-yard freestyle (21.83) at last season's state Federation championships.

Tristan Weingarten, Connetquot-East Islip, Jr.

Weingarten finished 10th in the 100-yard freestyle (46.75) and 11th in the 50-yard freestyle (21.54) at last season's state Federation championships.

Tristan Yang, Jericho, Fr.

Yang finished fourth last season in the 1-meter dive (504.40) at last season's state Federation championships.