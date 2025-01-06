Ryan Baldwin, Oceanside, Soph.

Baldwin won the Nassau 100-yard butterfly championship in 50.61 seconds and was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 42.88 seconds).

Gavin Buckley, Chaminade, Jr.

He finished sixth in the Federation in the 500 freestyle (4:36.35).

Nick Castano, Levittown/East Meadow, Sr.

He placed eighth in the state in the 100 butterfly (51.63) and 22nd in the 100 backstroke (53.98).

Matt Chang, Herricks, Jr.

Chang was the Nassau champion in the 50 freestyle (21.58) and 100 freestyle (46.77).

Ethan Chinea, Syosset, Soph.

He placed 14th in the state in the 500 freestyle (4:46.99) and 26th in the 200 freestyle (1:48.68).

Evan Creter, Huntington, Jr.

He placed second in the state in the 100 backstroke (50.79) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (1:43.28).

Billy DeWitt, West Islip, Jr.

He finished fifth in the state in the 100 backstroke (51.59) and 13th in the 100 butterfly (51.61).

Declan Doran, Connetquot/East Islip, Jr.

Doran finished 14th in the 50 freestyle (21.47), 15th in the 100 freestyle (47.15), and was a member of Connetquot/East Islip’s fifth-place 400 freestyle relay team (3:08.45).

Tyler Gallub, Smithtown/Hauppauge, Jr.

He finished second in Suffolk in the 100 butterfly (52.03) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:47.61). Gallub was 23rd in the 50 freestyle (22.03) and was a member of the fifth-place 200 medley relay team (1:35.36) at the state championships.

Trevor Green, Rocky Point, Jr.

The Minnesota commit finished sixth in the state in the 500 freestyle (4:37.34) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (53.13).

From left: Andrew Koek, Keanne Hernandez, Reid O'Connell.

Keanne Hernandez, Saint Anthony’s, Sr.

Hernandez finished sixth in the Federation in the 100 butterfly (50.73).

Andrew Koek, Manhasset, Jr.

He won the Nassau 100 breaststroke title (57.49) and was fifth in the 200 IM (1:59.45).

Xavier Kulak, Bethpage, Soph.

Kulak finished third in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.83 at the Long Island Challenge. He finished seventh in the 100 free (50.33) at the Nassau Championships.

David Kushnirsky, Hewlett, Sr.

The Dartmouth commit won the 100 breaststroke at the Long Island Challenge in a Nassau-record 55.05 seconds.

Max Leroy, Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman, Sr.

The Geneseo commit finished fifth in Suffolk in the 500 freestyle (4:58.24) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:49.47).

Ethan Nus, Hewlett, Sr.

The Washington commit finished second in the 100 backstroke (52.33) at the Long Island Challenge, qualifying for the state championships.

Reid O’Connell, Syosset, Soph.

He won the Nassau 100 backstroke (51.80) and 200 IM (1:52.08) titles.

Ethan Placencia-Nazareno, Comsewogue, Jr.

He finished sixth in the state in the 200 freestyle (1:41.85) and 19th in the 100 freestyle (47.37).

Brayden Savas, Sachem, Sr.

He placed 12th in the state in the 100 butterfly (51.51) and 15th in the 200 IM (1:56.50).

Clockwise, from left: Tristan Yang, Ethan Placencia-Nazareno, Will Siegel.

Will Siegel, Bellmore-Merrick, Sr.

The Michigan commit won the Nassau 500 freestyle title (4:32.56) and was second in the 200 freestyle (1:41.65).

Chris Sweeney, Smithtown/Hauppauge, Jr.

He finished fourth in Suffolk in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.69) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (22.13).

Colin Veit, Port Jefferson, Sr.

He finished 14th in the state in the 200 IM (1:56.37) and 21st in the 100 butterfly (52.21).

Tristan Yang, Jericho, Jr.

Yang finished second among public school divers at the state championships (500.55).

Tommy Yuan, Jericho, Jr.

He finished fifth in Nassau in the 100 butterfly (52.80) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:01.47).

Matthew Zhao, Jericho, Sr.

He finished eighth in the state in the 100 breaststroke (48.23). He finished second in Nassau in the 100 breaststroke (58.30) and third in the 200 IM (1:58.69).