Ward Melville swim team's depth the difference

The Ward Melville girls swimming team has made a habit of winning just enough to win. But it works.

The Patriots have marched to 18 consecutive county championships with depth, not flashy first-place finishes. The group looking for No. 19 is no different. Despite winning only four of 12 events, Ward Melville defeated rival Connetquot, 93-88, at home Mondayin non-league.

Ward Melville (2-0) took a 93-63 lead after 10 events, ensuring victory, and swam the last two races as exhibition.

"It's not just because we're on Ward Melville that we get to win," said Taylor DaSilva, who placed second in the 100-yard freestyle (57.15) and third in the 50 free (26.04). "It's that we have to work hard and own up to our titles."

Shannon Lampe, Liyan Yao, Christina Simonetti and DaSilva placed first in the 200 medley relay (1:55.58), Lampe won the 100 free (55.56), Jessica Fabrizio took first in the 500 free (5:14.69) and Colleen Lampe won the 100 backstroke (1:03.98). That was it for the Ward Melville winners, but the team scored heavily with a steady diet of second-, third- and fourth-place finishes.

"It's a steppingstone to get to the county championship," Shannon Lampe said. "It's a stress reliever. But we know they're going to work hard to come back and get us again."

If recent history is any indication, Lampe's right. Connetquot has been a consistent thorn in Ward Melville's side, making the Patriots work in their yearly dual meet and giving them a run for their money at counties.

"They always come ready for us," coach Chris Gordon said.

Suffolk standout Mikaila Gaffey won the 50 free (24.90), and Nicole Hetzer took first in the 200 individual medley (2:13.06) and 100 butterfly (1:01.69) for Connetquot (0-2), which was swimming without injured key member Sara Dieterich.

But Dieterich should be back for counties, when the Patriots will be the ones with diminished ranks. Rachel Bertini, who placed second in the 100 fly (1:01.69), is scheduled to have back surgery soon and won't return this season, Gordon said, putting Ward Melville's depth to the test.

The team, though, sounds ready to win - probably just enough - again.

"We don't have just one main swimmer, we have a lot of swimmers," DaSilva said. "We don't have one star swimmer who does everything for us. Essentially our whole team is the star. That's what's important."