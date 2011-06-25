All-Long Island boys tennis team

Josh Levine

Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.

The Nassau champion capped an undefeated season (27-0) with a state championship, defeating top-seeded Jeremy Court of New Rochelle in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) to win the title.

Singles

Brendan Henry

Farmingdale, Jr.

The Nassau runner-up advanced to the state quarterfinal as a singles player one year after being part of a doubles team that made the semis.

Zach Morris

Garden City, Sr.

The four-time state qualifier advanced to this year's state semifinal, where he was eliminated by the top-seeded Court.

Brandon Stone

Whitman, Soph.

Defeated No. 1 seed Jeremy Dubin to win the Suffolk singles title, overcoming five match points in the second set en route to an epic three-set victory.

Jeremy Dubin

Southampton, Jr.

Went undefeated in Suffolk play until losing to Stone in the county final. At the state tournament, he advanced to the quarters before being eliminated by Levine.

Doubles

Chris Hunter

and Eric Bertuglia

Half Hollow Hills East, Sr./Jr.

The Suffolk runners-up made their second straight state tournament, where they qualified for the semifinal before being ousted by eventual champions Ben Fife and Austin Kaplan of Scarsdale.

Felipe Reis

and Henry Lee

Ross, Jr. and Sr.

After winning the Suffolk title by upsetting top-seeded Hunter and Bertuglia, they made the state quarterfinal.

J.J. Tauil and

Dan Grinshteyn

Hewlett, Sr. and Jr.

After losing in the first round of the state tournament, the Nassau champions won four matches in the next two days to win the consolation bracket.

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Zain Ali, Half Hollow Hills East, Fr.

Richard Sipala, Ross, Sr.

Justin Pagan, St. Mary's, Sr.

Eric Ambrosio, Cold Spring Harbor, Sr.

DoublesJason Quintana-Dylan

Quintana, Sachem East, Srs.

Jensen Reiter-Alex Tropiano, Cold Spring Harbor, Srs.

Jon Paris-Conor Mullins, Cold Spring Harbor, Fr.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Paul Poschmann

Cold Spring Harbor