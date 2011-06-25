All-Long Island boys tennis team
Josh Levine
Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.
The Nassau champion capped an undefeated season (27-0) with a state championship, defeating top-seeded Jeremy Court of New Rochelle in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) to win the title.
Singles
Brendan Henry
Farmingdale, Jr.
The Nassau runner-up advanced to the state quarterfinal as a singles player one year after being part of a doubles team that made the semis.
Zach Morris
Garden City, Sr.
The four-time state qualifier advanced to this year's state semifinal, where he was eliminated by the top-seeded Court.
Brandon Stone
Whitman, Soph.
Defeated No. 1 seed Jeremy Dubin to win the Suffolk singles title, overcoming five match points in the second set en route to an epic three-set victory.
Jeremy Dubin
Southampton, Jr.
Went undefeated in Suffolk play until losing to Stone in the county final. At the state tournament, he advanced to the quarters before being eliminated by Levine.
Doubles
Chris Hunter
and Eric Bertuglia
Half Hollow Hills East, Sr./Jr.
The Suffolk runners-up made their second straight state tournament, where they qualified for the semifinal before being ousted by eventual champions Ben Fife and Austin Kaplan of Scarsdale.
Felipe Reis
and Henry Lee
Ross, Jr. and Sr.
After winning the Suffolk title by upsetting top-seeded Hunter and Bertuglia, they made the state quarterfinal.
J.J. Tauil and
Dan Grinshteyn
Hewlett, Sr. and Jr.
After losing in the first round of the state tournament, the Nassau champions won four matches in the next two days to win the consolation bracket.
SECOND TEAM
Singles
Zain Ali, Half Hollow Hills East, Fr.
Richard Sipala, Ross, Sr.
Justin Pagan, St. Mary's, Sr.
Eric Ambrosio, Cold Spring Harbor, Sr.
DoublesJason Quintana-Dylan
Quintana, Sachem East, Srs.
Jensen Reiter-Alex Tropiano, Cold Spring Harbor, Srs.
Jon Paris-Conor Mullins, Cold Spring Harbor, Fr.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Paul Poschmann
Cold Spring Harbor