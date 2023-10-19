Bayport-Blue Point girls tennis wins its third straight Suffolk small schools championship

The standard for Suffolk small school girls tennis had been set by Bayport-Blue Point.

Winners of each of the last two titles, the Phantoms needed doubles perfection to secure their third straight Suffolk small schools team championship.

With the total score knotted through three doubles and three singles matches, the second doubles match, which was last to finish, would be the decider.

As everyone in attendance watched intently, Bayport-Blue Point’s freshman duo of Evie Romano and Lily Castka held off The Ross School’s Lila McGlynn and Valentina Sanchez for a 6-3, 6-2 victory to lift the Phantoms to a 4-3 win.

“It was scary, but I just tried to keep my mind on the match and the court,” Romano said.

“There were a few times where we lost focus a little bit, but then we tried our best to get it back and we did,” Castka added.

Bayport-Blue Point won all four doubles matches. Emilia Romano, Evie's older sister, and Ava Duras won at first doubles, 6-1, 6-0, Charlotte Volpe and Danielle Oleksiak won at third doubles, 6-1, 6-0, and Leah Richardt and Tania Mathew won at fourth doubles, 6-1, 6-3.

“You can see them, it’s like a family, this team,” Bayport-Blue Point coach Keith Scharf said. “We have a small community, and these girls are proud to represent Bayport-Blue Point.”

Scharf is in his 13th season as head coach of the Phantoms. His team has won every county small schools title since the tournament was created three years ago.

“I feel like throughout the season, we’ve all gotten closer, out of school, too,” Castka said. “And I feel like that’s helped us get a better bond, especially when we play.”

Ross earned wins in each singles match. Lola Dangin won at first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Olivia Caruso won at second singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Daniela De La Vega won at third singles, 6-2, 6-4. Ross finished its season with an 11-3 record.

Next week, the Phantoms look to win their first Long Island small school title . With a chance to get to the state semifinals, Bayport-Blue Point lost to Cold Spring Harbor last year and Friends Academy two years ago. It will play the Nassau champion at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Syosset High School for the Long Island crown.

“When these girls put on their uniform, they put on the BBP logo and they represent their community, and they’re very proud of it,” Scharf said.