Chaminade’s Colin Sacco wins CHSAA singles title

Chaminade’s Colin Sacco has been no stranger to the CHSAA title match.

He won the league singles title two years ago as a sophomore, but said his defeat in last year’s final was fresh in his mind Monday, and this seemed to be a strong motivator.

Sacco defeated Kellenberg’s Nick Demaria, 6-1, 6-0, to claim his second singles title at the CHSAA individual tennis championships at Hofstra. Sacco’s Chaminade teammates Cole Seccafico and Dylan Jankowski defeated fellow Flyers Peter Fahy and Justin Knowles, 6-2, 6-4, to win the doubles final.

“Last year, it was tough losing. It was sad, but now I couldn’t be happier,” said Sacco, who will play Division I tennis at Bucknell next season. “I just knew that I had to get over it, honestly, and this was something I was training for. I definitely wanted to go out on top.”

“My forehand was on point today,” Sacco added. “He played really well, but I just played my game. Everything was solid today.” The senior said the biggest adjustment he had to make during the course of the match was his service toss because of the windy conditions and said he had it sorted out by the second set.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The win capped an undefeated season for Sacco, who also helped lead Chaminade to the league team title last week.

In doubles, after Seccafico and Jankowski took the first set, they took a 5-0 lead in the second, before Fahy and Knowles won the next four games.

“We started getting a little tight at the end, so in Cole’s last serving game, we said if we lost that game, it would be 5-all and things would get a lot tighter,” Jankowski said. “We just tried to relax, stay calm, and just win that game, and that’s what we did.”

“Dylan made a really good point when I was serving,” Seccafico said. “Peter hit a great shot up the line, but Dylan made a good play on it. We went up 15-0 on that point, and used that to close out the game.”

“We’re all seniors,” Sacco said of himself, Seccafico and Jankowski. “There’s no better way for us to go out.”