Chaminade wins third straight CHSAA tennis title

Colin Sacco, Rob Sangirardi and Vinny Sciortino last lost a match at Chaminade as freshmen in the league title match against St. Anthony’s.

This trio, now seniors, flipped that script for the third straight season Tuesday as the Flyers defeated St. Anthony’s, 7-0, at Hofstra in the CHSAA boys team tennis championship. Chaminade (11-0), which also beat the Friars in the 2014 and 2015 title matches, have won 36 consecutive matches.

“It’s a great feeling to do this again, with my teammates and Coach [Tim] Mangan,” said Sacco, who will be playing Division I tennis at Bucknell next season. “I love these guys.”

Sacco defeated Jeremy Carlos, 6-2, 6-2, at first singlesto complete an undefeated season in team competition. “It was a hard match. He’s a great competitor and I just had to play my game and fight it out,” he said.

“They took it from me freshman year, so I wasn’t able to have the four-peat, but a three-peat feels fantastic, especially to end my senior year,” said Sangirardi, who beat Emilio Niland, 6-2, 6-0, at second singles. “My opponent was really consistent so I knew I was going to have to play a lot of balls today and get my first serve in. Fortunately, I had a nice serve today and I was consistent myself.”

Sciortino defeated Tavish McNulty, 6-2, 6-3, at third singles, while junior George Rettaliata topped Aidan Schretzmayer, 6-0, 6-0, at fourth singles.

“Everyone on the team has been consistently improving throughout these four years. It’s been great working with these guys,” Sciortino said. “I’m going to miss the camaraderie.”

“It’s great to help our seniors go out with a championship,” Rettaliata said. “It’s great to play against guys like that in practice, so I can get better myself. They were really good at teaching.”

Chaminade’s depth was on display all season, as the Flyers dropped only two individual matches, outscoring opponents 75-2. This was again the case on Tuesday, as the doubles pairings of Peter Fahey and Justin Knowles, Dylan Jankowski and Cole Seccafico, and Paul Bocchicchio and Kyle Burgess all won in straight sets.

“I’ve been with some of these guys since they’ve been freshmen and sophomores,” Mangan said. “It’s been a great run going undefeated with them for a couple of years. They’re a good bunch of kids and it’s been a lot of fun.”