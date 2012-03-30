Cold Spring Harbor has designs on another county title

A look at the 2012 spring high school boys tennis season. (Click the school name to see 2012 scores.)

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

Cold Spring Harbor hasn't lost a match in three years, and is focused on winning a fifth consecutive county championship. The Seahawks return seven starters, including state singles champion Josh Levine, junior Conor Dauer and freshman Sean Mullins.

Syosset made the county finals last season and will be solid with Kevin Katz. Port Washington and Great Neck North will fight for the third playoff spot.

Hewlett won the Conference I-B division last season, and should again contend for a top playoff spot. Roslyn also expects to be in the mix and Long Beach returns its top three singles players in Eric Rubin and Matty Barry and junior Ethan Bogard. Herricks will also compete, and Conference II champion Manhasset moves up.

CONFERENCE II

Massapequa, with 10 returning starters, jumps to Conference II after winning the III championship last year. Sophomores Andrew Bentz and Daniel Kafka lead the Chiefs in singles.

Oceanside has strong doubles teams and expects to make a run at the conference title. South Side has a young group while Friends Academy and Lynbrook should also be strong. Farmingdale struggled last season but returns all-state Brendan Henry.



CONFERENCE III/IV

Hicksville, New Hyde Park and Carle Place should all contend for the Conference III championship, and Baldwin and Bethpage will be the top teams in Conference IV.



SUFFOLK DIVISION I

Half Hollow Hills East has won six of the last seven county championships and will go for its third straight Suffolk title behind all-state players sophomore Zain Ali and senior Eric Bertuglia.

Commack is led by junior Raj Kumar Pammal and eighth-grader Andy Zhau, and could be Hills East's toughest challenge in League I. Whitman returns defending Suffolk singles champion Brandon Stone and Harborfields is also expected to compete.

Northport moves up to League I after winning League II last season, leaving Smithtown East, to contend for the title with Smithtown West, Glenn and Huntington.



DIVISION II

Bay Shore won League III last season and is led by eighth-grader Colin Sacco at first singles. East Islip returns all-county player Nick Bauer and Sayville brings back Division II singles champion Tyler Hoffman. Connetquot is on the rise and could surprise teams with its athleticism.

Central Islip and Brentwood should be the top teams in League IV, with West Babylon in the mix for third place.



DIVISION III

Patchogue-Medford will go for its third straight League V title and returns the defending league singles champion in junior Steve Marzagalli. Ward Melville will be Pat-Med's toughest challenge in the league and Bayport-Blue Point hopes to finish third. Mount Sinai won League VI last season and moves up to League V.

Miller Place should be the strongest team in League VI after moving down from League V. Comsewogue and Port Jefferson could also compete.



DIVISION IV

Westhampton tops League VII with senior J.D. Sipala and sophomore Cooper Lacetera. Ross reached the Suffolk championship match last season, but lost six players from that team. Southampton senior Jeremy Dubin is a favorite to win the Suffolk singles title.

Mattituck looks to repeat as League VIII champions with a young singles lineup. Floyd, Rocky Point and Longwood, which moved from League VII to League VIII, are Mattituck's toughest competition.



CHSAA

St. Anthony's won the championship last season, spoiling Chaminade's run for a sixth straight title, and. returns the league's top player in junior John D'Alessandro. Chaminade coach James Quinn enters his 38th and final season as coach, and will vie for his 27th league championship with seven returning seniors. Kellenberg, St. Dominic and St. John the Baptist will also be competitive.