Cold Spring Harbor's Sean Mullins, Patrick Hannity reach state doubles final; Plainview JFK's Yuval Solomon in singles final

Sean Mullins and Patrick Hannity of Cold Spring Harbor had some trouble Friday in their first and last sets of the day. In between, Mullins, a junior, and Hannity, a sophomore, put together a strong effort that helped them secure a spot in the doubles final in Saturday's state tournament at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows.

After dropping the first set of their quarterfinal to Sean Gorwara and Mark Cukaj of Lagrangeville Arlington, the second-seeded pair rallied to win, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

"We got outcompeted in that first set," Mullins said. "We had to pick up the energy and intensity."

They carried that energy into the semifinals against James and Jeremy Wei of Chappaqua Horace Greeley, winning, 6-0, 6-4. Mullins and Hannity trailed 4-1 in the second set before taking the next five games to close out the match.

"We tried to take it a match at a time -- and we still have one left," Hannity said. "It'll be fun."

Yuval Solomon of Plainview JFK is the other Long Islander looking for a state title. The third-seeded sophomore beat fifth-seeded Jimmy Purdy of Bronxville, 6-2, 6-3, before topping No. 7 seed Ethan Nittolo of Townsend Harris in Flushing, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, in a semifinal.

"I didn't think I was going to get this far or be seeded third but I'm happy," Solomon said, "and I can't wait to play."

Solomon will play top-seeded and defending state champion Matt Gamble of Webster Schroeder.

Eighth-seeded Dylan and Duane Davis of Half Hollow Hills West improved on last year's fifth-place finish by reaching the semifinals before losing to Hope and Courage Crawford of Mamaroneck, 6-3, 6-4.

The Davises had knocked off Syosset's top-seeded team of Dylan Granat and Daniel Shleimovich in a nearly three-hour quarterfinal, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Shoreham-Wading River's Chris Kuhnle made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Gamble, 6-4, 6-2.